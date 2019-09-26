The Amory Police Department issued a press release stating that, as a result of several agencies working together, a ring of four individuals living in the Birmingham area have been arrested in connection with a string of May burglaries in the surrounding area, including Aberdeen, Amory, Nettleton, Holly Springs, Tupelo and Guntown.
Jesse Lee Gray, 23, and Lorenzo Courterry Johnson, 22, both of Bessemer, Alabama are believed to be responsible for the burglaries of the Subways in the area.
The press release stated it is believed a ring of four or more individuals living in the metro Birmingham area are suspected to have been on a burglary spree in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.
Both individuals are or have been in custody in other states face numerous charges through several different agencies.
According to the press release, it could be several years before Gray and Johnson face charges in this area due to so many pending cases against them.