From scrubbed launches of the Artemis 1’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket beginning in August to the loss of her mother and winning a prestigious award in October to the completion of a successful space mission Dec. 11, Aberdeen native Marcia Stockton Lindstrom has felt emotional highs and lows like none before to round out the year.
She is strategic communications manager for NASA’s SLS program, which is a component of future deep space exploration and ultimately sending astronauts to Mars. The 1982 Aberdeen High School graduate relocated to Huntsville, Alabama and later accepted a grant writing position to restore the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Saturn V rocket.
The position opened the opportunity five years ago to be a part of the SLS team, and the recent Artemis 1 mission has been a long time coming. In recent years, the campaign has prevailed through a global pandemic, government shutdowns and tropical systems in both Florida and the Mississippi Gulf Coast before successfully launching.
“My mom passed away October 1 and she wanted so badly to see the (SLS) rocket launch. We were taking care of her affairs during the month of October and working and we launched on Nov. 16. You had all these huge life events. This is the biggest thing in my professional career and you’ve got my mom, who I was extremely close to,” Lindstrom said.
The SLS rocket thrust the uncrewed Orion spacecraft into orbit around the moon. It was the beginning of the multi-pronged next generation of deep space exploration.
NASA’s plan is to build an outpost on the moon’s south pole in order for humans to learn more about it. It will be a staging area for travel to Mars, and the projected date for man to land on the planet is in the next decade.
As far as taking steps for the next phase, the core stage for the Artemis II mission is scheduled to be delivered to Kennedy Space Center in the spring to start integrating for launch. Artemis II will be a manned mission to the moon.
“With this launch, they always say the first step is the hardest of any journey. Well, we just took it, and the journey is a return to the moon for a sustained presence there and then human beings on Mars. The first step of this just happened with the splashdown of the Orion,” Lindstrom said.
While Dec. 11 marked a final sense of relief and joy with Orion’s splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, the fact Lindstrom’s mother, the late Nancy Stockton, got an up close tour of the SLS rocket marked a different sense of joy.
Stockton served three terms as Monroe County Tax Collector, from 1995 until she retired in 2007. Because of her mother’s health issues, Lindstrom asked for a favor that she could tour the rocket’s vertical assembly building.
“They set up a tour, and she got to go up on the 16th platform and up on the 33rd platform to look down on it. They took her out to the launch pad. She did get to see the rocket in all of its glory,” she said.
Additionally in October, Lindstrom and her team received a communications award at this fall’s Von Braun Memorial Dinner in Huntsville, affectionately known as the Space Prom.
“This is a big deal, and famous people have been awarded this. I said that I could not accept that as an individual award because the work I do is not individual work. It’s a fast moving, talented team of incredibly creative writers and photographers, videographers and outreach folks. I told them I would accept it if I could accept it on behalf of the team,” she said.
Go for launch
The Artemis 1 mission has witnessed setbacks since late August due to technical issues, a severe weather front and Hurricane Nicole.
For roughly 12 hours ahead of the Nov. 16 launch, one of Lindstrom’s roles was to monitor technical loops from officials, such as mission managers, the flight test director and chief engineers.
“It was eerily quiet, and that has not been the case. You hear them start chasing issues, but you’re not alarmed because it’s the test flight,” she said. “I heard our program manager say he knew, he saw it in people’s faces and their eyes and heard it out of their mouths it was different the night of the launch. You could tell we were going to do it.”
After the launch was clear for a go, she made it to the countdown clock at T-minus six minutes to witness history.
“Honestly, standing there, you could barely contain yourself. When it did light, there was such a wave of emotion. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything more thrilling,” she said. “As it rose, I said, ‘Go girl, go girl, go girl.’ It literally turned night into day. It was so unbelievably bright. As the sound started getting to us, you felt the low rumble. It wasn’t painful like you thought you would lose your hearing, but you could feel it everywhere.”
Lindstrom said everyone on the team and members of the press screamed in celebration when the rocket launched, when it made it and when the solid rocket boosters separated.
“I was teary eyed but I was too afraid I would miss something,” she said of fighting her emotions.
Following her duties with the launch at Kennedy Space Center, she had moments for the wave of emotions to catch up. While listening to heroic film scores on Pandora on the drive from the launch site in Titusville, Florida to Daytona Beach, she was teary reflecting on the past month and a half.
“I didn’t have to keep it together and wait for the next step, I could just drive and think. To have the compounding effect of this incredible event and a life-changing event if we live long enough...the loss of a parent is so hard,” she said. “If I wasn’t able to compartmentalize, I think I would’ve been in trouble because there’s so many emotional things,” she said.
Lindstrom attended a watch party for last week’s splashdown at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama.
She said Orion’s heat shield worked flawlessly, and the test flight worked better than expected. The lunar heat shield, which is the largest ever made, will protect the spacecraft and its manned crewed upon its return to orbit for the Artemis II mission.
“Even from the retired NASA guys, the highest compliment was that it didn’t look like a test flight. It looked like we’d been flying that rocket,” she said, adding Orion completed all of its test objectives, along with other bonus objectives. “Our program engineer said based on the data we have received, it does not look like we’re going to have to change anything on the rocket. For a statistic, the success rate for first time development systems like SLS and Orion is 50/50.”
During a previous Monroe Journal interview ahead of the planned SLS launch in August, Lindstrom recalled speaking to Dr. George Mueller, who was key to the Saturn V rocket and Apollo missions of the 1960s and ‘70s.
“I was rubbing elbows with history. I said, ‘Dr. Mueller, are you ever just amazed at what you all accomplished?’ He said, ‘No, I’m amazed we haven’t done more.’ He is passed away now, but we are about to do more,” Lindstrom said. “I used to say, ‘I’d love to be a fly on the wall during the Saturn program.’ Well, I’m more than a fly on the wall. What a unique seat to have for this historic moment. It’s incredible.”
