Tropical Storm Idalia has winds of 65mph, gusts to 85mph, with a pressure of 990mb. Movement is North at 8mph. Idalia is expected to intensify into a hurricane by later today and a major hurricane (category 3+) by late tomorrow/early Wednesday morning prior to making landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida. It's likely that Idalia may make a run at category 4 intensity (possibly category 5) by landfall.

