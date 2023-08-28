Tropical Storm Idalia has winds of 65mph, gusts to 85mph, with a pressure of 990mb. Movement is North at 8mph. Idalia is expected to intensify into a hurricane by later today and a major hurricane (category 3+) by late tomorrow/early Wednesday morning prior to making landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida. It's likely that Idalia may make a run at category 4 intensity (possibly category 5) by landfall.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Englewood northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Cuban province of Pinar del Rio
* Middle of Longboat Key northward to the Ochlockonee River,
including Tampa Bay
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel
* Isle of Youth Cuba
* Dry Tortugas Florida
* Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key
* West of the Ochlockonee River westward to Indian Pass
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour
* Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass Florida
* Mouth of the St. Mary's River to Altamaha Sound Georgia
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key
* West of the Ochlockonee River westward to Indian Pass
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* South of the Middle of Longboat Key to Chokoloskee Florida
* West of the Ochlockonee River westward to Indian Pass
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge
* Sebastian Inlet Florida northward to Altamaha Sound Georgia
A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected
somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36
hours before the anticipated first occurrence of
tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside
preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life
and property should be rushed to completion.A Hurricane Warning
means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the
warning area, in this case within the next 12-24 hours.
Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to
completion.
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
For a depiction of aareas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
within the watch area.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
Interests along the southeastern U.S. coast should monitor the
progress of this system. Additional watches and warnings will
likely be required later today.
Hazards associated with Tropical Storm Idalia:
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the
tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by
rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could
reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated
areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...
Aucilla River, FL to Chassahowitzka, FL...7-11 ft
Chassahowitzka, FL to Anclote River, FL...6-9 ft
Ochlockonee River, FL to Aucilla River, FL...4-7 ft
Anclote River, FL to Middle of Longboat Key, FL...4-7 ft
Tampa Bay...4-7 ft
Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Englewood, FL...3-5 ft
Englewood, FL to Chokoloskee, FL...2-4 ft
Charlotte Harbor...2-4 ft
Indian Pass, FL to Ochlockonee River, FL...2-4 ft
Mouth of the St. Mary's River to Altamaha Sound, GA...2-4 ft
Chokoloskee, FL to East Cape Sable, FL...1-3 ft
Flagler/Volusia County Line, FL to Mouth of the St. Mary's
River...1-3 ft
Florida Keys...1-2 ft
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of
onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and
dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative
timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over
short distances. For information specific to your area, please see
products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast
office.
Storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet above
normal tide levels along the southern coast of Pinar del Rio, Cuba.
Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large waves.
WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane
warning area in western Cuba later today. Winds are expected to
first reach tropical storm strength by this morning, making
outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to
protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
Tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of the
tropical storm warning area over the Yucatan Peninsula and the Isle
of Youth in Cuba through today. Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area
in Florida by late Tuesday or Wednesday, with tropical storm
conditions beginning on Tuesday.
Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Dry Tortugas
beginning late today and within the tropical storm warning area
along the Florida Gulf coast on Tuesday.
RAINFALL: Idalia is expected to produce the following rainfall
amounts:
Portions of the eastern Yucatan: Additional 1 to 2 inches.
Western Cuba: 4 to 7 inches, with isolated higher totals of 10
inches.
Portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle,
southeast Georgia and the eastern Carolinas: 4 to 8 inches from
Tuesday into Thursday. Isolated higher totals of 12 inches possible,
primarily near landfall in northern Florida.
This rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding, and landslides
across western Cuba.
Areas of flash and urban flooding, some of which may be locally
significant, are expected across portions of the west coast of
Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia Tuesday into
Wednesday, spreading into portions of the eastern Carolinas
Wednesday into Thursday.
SURF: Swells generated by Idalia are affecting portions of the
southern coast of Cuba and eastern Yucatan. These swells are
likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Please consult products from your local weather office.
TORNADO: A few tornadoes will be possible starting Tuesday along the
west central Florida coast and the tornado threat will spread
northward into the Florida Big Bend area by Tuesday night.
Interesting Fact about the I name tropical systems in the Atlantic: Since 1950, The I name has been retired a total of 14 times. Ione (1955), Inez (1966), Iris (2001), Isidore (2002), Isabel (2003), Ivan (2004), Ike (2008), Igor (2010), Irene (2011), Ingrid (2013), Irma (2017), Iota (2020), Ida (2021), and Ian (2022).
Ione (1955): Was a 140mph category 4 that made landfall in the Carolinas as a category 2.
Inez (1966): Was a 165mph category 5 that hit the Dominican Republic at peak intensity. Made landfall in Mexico as a category 2.
Iris (2001): Was a 145mph category 4 that hit the coast of southern Belize at peak intensity.
Isidore (2002): Was a 125mph category 3 that hit the Yucatan at peak intensity. Made landfall on the coast of southeast Louisiana as a tropical storm.
Isabel (2003): Was a 165mph category 5 that hit the coast of North Carolina as a category 2.
Ivan (2004): Was a 165mph category 5 that hit near Gulf Shores, AL as a category 3. Barely missed making landfall in Jamaica as a category 4.
Ike (2008): Was a 145mph category 4 that hit the Bahamas (category 3) then Cuba as a category 4 then the Texas coast as a category 2.
Igor (2010): Was a 155mph category 4 that hit Newfoundland as a category 1.
Irene (2011): Was a 120mph category 3 that hit Puerto Rico as a category 1, the Bahamas as a category 2/3, and the North Carolina Outer Banks as a category 1.
Ingrid (2013): Was a 85mph category 1 that hit the coast of Mexico.
Irma (2017): Was a 180mph category 5 that affected Puerto Rico, Cuba, southern Bahamas, Dominican Republic/Haiti, and then Florida/Southeast U.S.
Iota (2020): Was a 155mph category 4 (with argument it was a category 5) that affected Nicaragua.
Ida (2021): Was a 150mph category 4 that hit Port Fourchon, Louisiana at peak intensity.
Ian (2022): Was a 160mph category 5 that hit Southwest Florida coast just off peak intensity.
I find it very interesting that only one hurricane was just a category 1. With 2 Category 3's, 6 category 4's, and 5 category 5s.
