HAMILTON – Even though it’s been nearly two years since a tornado destroyed the Hamilton Fire Department, generosity continues for the volunteer fire department. Atmos Energy presented Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Oliver with a natural gas water heater, a natural gas range and three space heaters for the department during a ceremony Feb. 25.
“Fire departments, like the Hamilton Fire Department, across the state are very important to us. They help us keep our systems safe and keep the public safe. The more we talked to [Mississippi Northern District Public Service} Commissioner [Brandon] Presley about the devastation in the community and how important this fire department is to the community, the more we wanted to help,” said Matt Davidson, vice president of regulatory affairs for Atmos.
He was among individuals who personally donated to the department’s reconstruction of its building and noted Oliver told him during that event he wanted natural gas service restored. After Atmos staff came, they realized there were no appliances.
“When you look at the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department, number one, under the terms of just volunteers and community involvement, I think it’s a symbol for the rest of the state when you look at what a great volunteer fire department it’s been.
“This is a great example of good corporate citizenship and reinvesting back into the community,” Presley said. “When they heard of what the fire department was going through and what good stewards this fire department is, they made it a point to come in with some extra help. These are the things that set Mississippi apart from other states.”
He added the money the fire department saved in appliances can go towards emergency preparedness and lifesaving equipment.
“I take the time to appreciate all that Atmos and the county does for us,” Oliver said.