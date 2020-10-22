NETTLETON – The F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry received help to provide for families it serves through a $5,000 donation from Atmos Energy’s Fueling Our Safe and Thriving Communities campaign.
“It takes about $80,000 a year to keep this place running. We give out about 65,000 pounds of food every month,” said food pantry director Jim Long. “We depend entirely on donations. That’s the only way we get money – from people like Atmos and others around that make donations. We appreciate them very much, and it’s the only way we can operate.”
Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said the food pantry serves 800 families in Nettleton, Shannon and Plantersville.
“Back in 2004 when I was mayor, there was an old furniture factory here that the city got title to. During that time, we were able to lease this land to the food pantry for 99 years and worked with the food pantry to get an E.R. Carpenter grant. This is really coming full circle for the help of the food pantry,” Presley said.
He added F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry will ensure the funding will go to the right purposes.
“We reached out to Commissioner Presley about some of the organizations in his territory and, of course, it didn’t take him long to point right down the street,” said Matt Davidson, vice president for rates and regulatory affairs of finding beneficiaries through the campaign.
Through Fueling Our Safe and Thriving Communities, more than $2 million has been given away through Atmos Energy’s eight-state territory.
“This is a great corporate commitment to the communities Atmos serves,” Presley said.
F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry, which is operated by volunteers, gives out food the third Saturday of each month.