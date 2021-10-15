F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry of Nettleton directors, Pat and Jim Long, middle, received a $10,000 donation from Atmos Energy, which was presented by Matt Davidson, vice president of rates and regulatory affairs. Also on hand was Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
NETTLETON – Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley joined Matt Davidson, Atmos Energy vice president of rates and regulatory affairs, Oct. 7 in presenting a $10,000 check to F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry as part of the utility’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program.
“We created this initiative to help with food insecurity and early childhood literacy. We’re excited to work with you all again. We increased our donation from $5,000 last year to $10,000 this year. We appreciate all you and the volunteers do here. We’ve all had our challenges during the pandemic, and food insecurity has been one of those. We want to be part of the communities we serve. If we have people in need, we want to be there to help,” Davidson said.
Jim Long of F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry emphasized the pantry is an all-volunteer effort as he accepted the donation.
“It’s a big deal. We depend on donations for everything. This $10,000 will help us quite a bit. Our budget for next year is $90,000. It will go a long way in helping us buy food, pay the light bill, pay for repairs and other operating expenses that we have,” he said.
Presley praised the work of the food pantry and its volunteers serving the people of Nettleton and surrounding areas.
“They serve an average close to 900 families each month. F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry is a good example of being the hands and feet of Christ, taking care of the poor, needy and hungry,” he said.
Presley thanked Atmos Energy for being a good corporate citizen and helping in the areas where too many people across Mississippi go to bed hungry every night.
“This donation comes out of corporate shareholders funds, not from gas bills. This is a good example of where churches and faith leaders come together to help fix a problem that government at many times has not been good at fixing,” he said.