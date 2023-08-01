AMORY – The Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund received a sizable donation July 29 by way of a $100,000 contribution from Atmos Energy. The fund was established by the CREATE Foundation following March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
“It’s such a wonderful opportunity for the citizens of Amory and Monroe County to receive such a benefit from Atmos Energy. The fund was established immediately after the disaster occurred, and over $800,000 has been raised to date,” said Juanita Floyd of the CREATE Foundation during a Mississippi Emergency Management Agency resource fair at the Old National Guard Armory.
Floyd shared a quote from CREATE Foundation founder George McClain in saying it is the responsibility of the people in Mississippi to raise the standard of education and economic opportunity for residents of our state, rather than depending on out of state resources.
“That’s what Atmos has done. They saw a need. Atmos is a part of Mississippi. That’s what we do – we help each other,” Floyd said.
Monroe County resident Ken Smith, who works as a compliance supervisor, shared thoughts regarding the contribution.
“I’m so proud to be a part of a team that is stepping up to fill a need among our friends and neighbors. It’s very gratifying to see us reaching out like this,” he said.
Atmos vice president for public affairs in Mississippi Bobby Morgan echoed Smith.
“What Atmos has done reflects the values of the company. We really care about the communities we serve. We have customers here and we want to help them rebuild as quickly and expeditiously as possible,” he said.
John Creekmore and Joe Brennan, who serve on the county’s long-term recovery committee, expressed their appreciation.
“We’re honored and excited about the generous contribution from Atmos. Our mission is to help our citizens who have been impacted by the storm to recover and rebuild. The contribution from Atmos will definitely help us address and satisfy the needs of our friends and neighbors who were affected by the storm,” said Creekmore, who serves as committee chair.
Brennan, who serves as treasurer, also complimented leadership in local disaster recovery.
“I serve as a volunteer liaison for the long-term recovery committee, which is an extension of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. We’re grateful for our director Lindsay Mitchell, as well as community programs director Misty Hutcheson, who devotes part of her time to partner in working on disaster recovery,” he said.
A Facebook page, Monroe Strong, has recently been set up to provide information.
“Citizens may visit our page for updates on all the things that are happening with disaster recovery,” Brennan said.
Mitchell may be reached by email at lindsay@gomonroe.org or by phone at (662) 640-1136. People looking up Monroe Strong on Facebook will find a QR code that can be scanned for further information.
Individuals and companies interested in donating to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund can contribute online at www.createfoundation.com or www.unitedwaynems.org, call United Way at (662) 841-9133 to donate over the phone or CREATE Foundation at (662) 844-8989, or a mail a check to CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
