mcj-2023-08-02-news-atmos-donation

CREATE Foundation Senior Vice-President for Finance and Administration Juanita Floyd, right, presented a donation on behalf of Atmos Energy to the local disaster relief fund. Also pictured are Amory Mayor Corey Glenn, left, and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Stephen C. McCraney.

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – The Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund received a sizable donation July 29 by way of a $100,000 contribution from Atmos Energy. The fund was established by the CREATE Foundation following March 24’s EF-3 tornado.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you