AMORY – The Kiwanis Club recently received a $7,000 donation from Atmos Energy to continue its public service work benefiting Amory’s school children through its feeding program.
Kiwanis Club member Carla Glasgow said local Atmos Energy compliance supervisor Ken Smith was instrumental in making the application on behalf of the club.
“We’re thankful for Ken’s leadership in securing this donation for us. An additional donation of $1,000 from the Beta Sigma Phi: Beta Nu sorority has enabled us to meet our 2020 goal to provide backpacks for our students.
“A backpack provides two days of food. We’re on the lookout for children in Amory who may not be getting enough food,” Glasgow said.
The donation to the Amory Kiwanis Club is part of a $2 million initiative by Atmos branded as Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities, according to Atmos media spokesman Robert Morgan.
“The fueling refers to enhancing childhood safety and security. The thriving part of the initiative is directed toward increasing childhood literacy,” he said.
The initiative was launched during September’s Hunger Action Month, in which Atmos is joining forces with hundreds of local school districts, food banks and other essential organizations that provide the breakfasts, lunches, snacks and healthy meals all children need to grow, develop and succeed.
According to a press release from Atmos, an estimated 18 million children face hunger nationwide, and food insecurity has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hunger affects children in every community we serve. Our kids are starting school on an empty stomach, which impacts their ability to focus and learn,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO in the press release. “Atmos Energy is making this contribution to support local food programs in the 1,400 communities we serve, so hungry children get the food they need before, during, and after the school day and on weekends and holidays as well.”