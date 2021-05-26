AMORY – Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, Atmos Energy and Newk’s Deli partnered to show their appreciation to employees at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory May 18.
“We’re following up on National Hospital Week to honor our health care workers in the wake of the COVID pandemic. We partnered with Newk’s Deli to provide lunches at 27 hospitals across the state in areas where we deliver natural gas,” Davidson said.
He, Sheila Coker and Otis Jake represented Atmos Energy for the lunch giveaway. The 185 lunches distributed in Amory were part of more than 3,000 lunches distributed at the 27 hospitals Atmos serves.
“We did this last year as well. We did it again this year to thank all the health care workers for everything they’ve done throughout the COVID pandemic – the long hours they’ve put in and the sacrifices they’ve made. We just wanted to say ‘thank you’ to all our health care workers across Mississippi,” Davidson said.
He wanted to convey his company’s message along with the meals that the energy provider wants to play a greater role in the communities it serves beyond merely delivering natural gas.