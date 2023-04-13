As our neighbors in Amory and Rolling Fork continue to recover from recent storms, Atmos Energy’s commitment to Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities will support ongoing relief efforts by contributing $50,000 to the American Red Cross Mississippi Chapter.
“The citizens of Amory and Rolling Fork are resilient,” said Mathew Davidson, Atmos Energy Mississippi division president. “The American Red Cross is doing remarkable things, and we hope this contribution enhances the work already done. We’re proud to serve both of these great communities, and we will be here to support the recovery efforts for the long haul.”
Deadly weather hit Mississippi late March 24. As many as 2,000 homes across the state sustained major damage or were destroyed. Immediately, more than 330 trained Red Cross disaster workers were on the ground to work with partners in making sure everyone has a place to stay, meals, emotional support and comfort.
“Atmos Energy’s donation will help us serve the communities devastated by tornadoes and storms that left people in need,” said Mark Beddingfield, regional executive of the Alabama and Mississippi Region of the American Red Cross. “We provide safe lodging, nourishing meals, comfort, care and support through this and other ongoing crises.”
In addition to feeding and relief supplies, the Red Cross is also offering critical sheltering and health and mental health services to survivors, ensuring impacted residents have a roof over their heads and the compassion and care they need.