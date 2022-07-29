Purchase Access

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the completion of a week-long cyber crime operation in North Mississippi. Known as Operation Catfish, the Attorney General’s Office partnered with Starkville Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi State University Police Department, Columbus Police Department, Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to locate individuals online attempting to lure children to meet for sex or ask them to produce child pornography.

