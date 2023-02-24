mcj-2019-mc-kids-magazine-chancery-courthouse-2

Local attorneys will provide free legal advice on a number of matters, such as name changes and child custody cases, at the Monroe County Chancery Building March 1.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Local attorneys will offer free legal advice on a range of chancery court matters, such as divorces, name changes, visitation, adoptions, child support, emancipations, guardianships and expungements, through March 1’s free legal clinic at the Monroe County Chancery Courthouse.

