ABERDEEN – Local attorneys will offer free legal advice on a range of chancery court matters, such as divorces, name changes, visitation, adoptions, child support, emancipations, guardianships and expungements, through March 1’s free legal clinic at the Monroe County Chancery Courthouse.
The outreach for people in the low-income bracket began in 2014, originating in the Mississippi First Chancery District. Each year, attorneys from Monroe and neighboring counties locally provide the outreach. This year’s event will begin at 12:30 p.m.
“We ask for clients to bring proof of income and any paperwork they feel like the attorney needs to see,” said Mississippi Access to Justice Commission Director Nicole McLaughlin.
People should also bring a driver’s license or some other form of state-issued identification.
In addition to next week’s event, free legal clinic dates include April 5 at the Itawamba County Courthouse in Fulton, May 18 at the Tishomingo County Courthouse in Iuka, July 13 at the Alcorn County Chancery Building in Corinth, Aug. 31 at the Pontotoc County Chancery Building in Pontotoc, Sept. 18 at the Lee County Justice Center in Tupelo, Oct. 17 at the Union County Chancery Building in New Albany and Nov. 29 at the Prentiss County Government Annex Courtroom in Booneville.
Each session is at 12:30 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.