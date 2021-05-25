ABERDEEN – Attorneys from Monroe County and neighboring counties offered legal assistance pro bono to in-need clients through the county’s annual Free Legal Clinic.
“We have a rule of professional conduct that we’re encouraged to provide at least 20 hours of pro bono service annually to the poor. This is a great way for the attorneys to come together and socialize on a day when they’re not against each other but rather coming together to help the public and fulfill their ethical obligation to provide that service to the public,” said Mississippi Access to Justice Commission Director Nicole McLaughlin.
Mississippi 1st District Chancery Judge Jacqueline Mask said she’s confident attorneys do additional pro bono work with certain cases, but the Free Legal Clinic is an intentional gift of their time.
“We want to give people from their area a free afternoon of legal advice,” she said. “For the attorneys to come together for the greater good boosts morale, it boosts attitudes, it just makes you feel good about your community and yourself.”
People meeting certain income requirements may receive free legal advice on chancery court matters such as expungements, guardianships, divorces, name changes, adoption and child support.
Two law students from Ole Miss also assisted in this year’s event.
“A lot of times in law school, you don’t get that experience face-to-face with a client. It’s really good for them to meet with a client to get hands-on experience drafting legal pleadings and discussing what issues may be involved. It’s good for the attorneys because the law students type for them,” McLaughlin said.
She added the Free Legal Clinic helps attorneys expand their areas of practice.
“Some may work at banks or only do title work for closings or bankruptcies. They can come and help people with an expungement or a divorce issue. It’s really a win for everyone,” McLaughlin said.
Attorneys also received continuing legal education credits for every hour they assist.
Since Mask began the annual event in 2014, it has spread not only throughout the 1st Chancery District but throughout the entire state.
“I think people want to help because they see the need being larger than it’s been,” McLaughlin said.
COVID-19 forced Monroe County’s Free Legal Clinic to be rescheduled until December last year, but it’s back on a normal schedule this year and met with continued local support.
“We are extremely appreciative to the clerk, deputy clerks and the bailiffs for working with us to make this possible. They welcome us with open arms, and we’re thankful for that,” Mask said.
McLaughlin added there are several components that come together to make the clinics possible.
Clients interested in participating in the free legal clinics are pre-screened through Tupelo’s Family Resource Center. For more information, call the Family Resource Center at 844-0013. Office hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Pre-registration and additional information are available online at www.msatjc.org/event.