NETTLETON – A May 23 ATV accident off of Club Land Road claimed the life of a Mantachie student.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Lana Bass, 13, of Amory was pronounced dead at the scene by MedStat paramedics after the Polaris Ranger she was riding in lost control and overturned on the gravel road, which is off of Highway 371 north of Amory.
Two friends were riding with her, but they were not injured.
The accident happened near Bass' home, and the cause of death was multiple trauma.
The 911 call came in at 8:37 p.m. Cason Volunteer Fire Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory is in charge of arrangements.