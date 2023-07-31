The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is currently underway. Started on June 1st and ends November 30th. That doesn’t necessarily mean we can’t have tropical systems form outside of the season and there’s been numerous examples of that. August through October is the most active timeframe for hurricanes. In this write up, we’ll focus on notable August storms that have occurred in the Atlantic basin.
Why is August through October the most conducive for hurricane activity in the Atlantic?
Well one key factor is the warm waters are at their warmest during this timeframe. Another factor is weaker wind shear. Wind shear is detrimental to tropical system formation. Wind shear is a change in wind direction and wind speed. Tropical cyclones are vertically stacked which means strong wind shear that knock off the thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical system. The 3rd factor and often overlooked is dry air. Dry, dusty air is more prominent during June through July due to big dust plumes that roll off the coast of West Africa. As the season goes on, this dry air is forced north of the coast of West Africa allowing any tropical wave feature that roll off the western coast of Africa to have a more favorable environment.
Notable Atlantic Hurricanes in August:
The 1856 Last Island Hurricane: This hurricane hit Last Island, Louisiana as a 150mph gusts to 170mph, category 4 with a pressure of 934mbar. It caused greater than 300 fatalities and substantial damage. It is possible that it achieved category 5 intensity. It is tied with Hurricanes Laura (2020) and Ida (2021) as the strongest on record to hit Louisiana.
The 1881 Georgia Hurricane: This hurricane was only a category 2 with winds of 105mph, gusts to 125mph, with a pressure of 970mbar. It hit Savannah, Georgia (a rare feat) and led to 700 fatalities. It ranks 10 in the Top 10 deadliest U.S. hurricanes on record.
The 1886 Indianola Hurricane: This hurricane hit the small town of Indianola, Texas as a 150mph, gusts to 170mph, category 4 with a pressure of 925mbar. It caused greater than 70 fatalities and up to $200,000 in damages. It ranks 8 in the Top 10 most intense landfalling tropical cyclones in the U.S. on record.
The 1893 Sea Islands Hurricane: This hurricane hit near Savannah, Georgia as a 120mph, gusts to 140mph, category 3 with a pressure of 954mbar. It caused up to 2,000 fatalities and $1 million in damages. It ranks 7 in the Top 10 Deadliest U.S. hurricanes on record.
The 1899 San Ciriaco Hurricane: This hurricane was a 150mph, gusts to 170mph, category 4 with a pressure of 930mbar. It made several landfalls including near Hatteras, North Carolina. All in all, it led to 3,855 fatalities and $20 million in damages. It is 10 in the Top 10 Deadliest Atlantic Hurricanes on record. This hurricane also holds the record for longest lasting Atlantic hurricane with a duration of 4 weeks and the 3rd longest lived tropical cyclone globally on record.
The 1915 Galveston Hurricane: This hurricane hit Galveston, Texas as a 145mph, gusts to 165mph, category 4 with a pressure of 940mbar. It caused 405 fatalities and up to $30 million in damages. It ranks 4 in the Top 10 costliest U.S. hurricanes.
The 1932 Freeport Hurricane: This hurricane hit Freeport, Texas as a 150mph, gusts to 170mph, category 4 with a pressure of 935mbar. It caused 40 fatalities and up to $7.5 million in damages. It ranks 9 in the Top 10 strongest U.S. landfalling tropical cyclones on record.
Category 5 Hurricane Camille (1969): Had winds of 175mph, gusts to 195mph, with a pressure of 900mbar. Made landfall at Bay St. Louis, MS. It led to 259 fatalities and $1.42 billion in damages. It ranks 3 in the Top 10 Most severe landfalling U.S. hurricanes on record and ranks 2 in the Top 10 strongest U.S. hurricane landfalls by both pressure as well as wind speed. It is just one of 4 category 5 hurricanes to hit the U.S. coastline. It caused 24 foot storm surge along the MS Gulf Coast causing catastrophic damage. In addition, Camille forced the MS River to flow backwards for a river-distance of 125 miles and it backed up for an additional 120 miles north of Baton Rouge. Camille caused devastating flooding in Virginia and led to mudslides that led to 153 fatalities. The floods washed out 133 bridges in Nelson County, Virginia alone. The 2-day max rainfall total was 27 inches, but some estimate that the total was over 40 inches within a 2 day period.
Category 5 Hurricane Allen (1980): Had winds of 190mph, gusts to 210mph, with a pressure of 899mbar. Made landfall near Port Isabel, Texas. It led to 269 fatalities and $1.57 billion in damages. It is the only known Atlantic hurricane to achieve winds of 190mph and achieve category 5 intensity 3 separate times. It ranks 5 in the Top 10 most intense Atlantic hurricanes on record.
Category 5 Hurricane Andrew (1992): Had winds of 175mph, gusts to 195mph, with a pressure of 922mbar. Made landfall near Homestead, Florida. It led to 65 fatalities and up to $27.3 billion in damages. It ranks 7 in the Top 10 most intense landfalling tropical cyclones in the U.S. on record, 9 in the Top 10 costliest U.S. Atlantic hurricanes on record, and 5 in the Top 10 strongest U.S. landfalling hurricanes on record.
Category 4 Hurricane Charley (2004): Had winds of 150mph, gusts to 170mph, with a pressure of 941mbar. Made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida. It led to 35 fatalities and up to $16.9 billion in damages. It ranks 9 in the Top 10 strongest U.S. landfalling hurricanes on record.
Category 5 Hurricane Katrina (2005): Had winds of 175mph, gusts to 195mph, with a pressure of 902mbar. It led to 1,392 fatalities and up to $125 billion in damages. Katrina is tied with Harvey (2017) as the costliest hurricane on record in the Top 10 costliest U.S. Atlantic hurricanes on record. It is the 4th most intense Atlantic hurricane on record to make landfall on the U.S. coastline. Katrina caused a 28 foot storm surge.
Category 4 Hurricane Harvey (2017): Had winds of 130mph, gusts to 150mph, with a pressure of 937mbar. Made landfall near Rockport, Texas. Led to 107 fatalities and up to $125 billion in damages. Harvey became the wettest tropical cyclone on record in the United States with a max rainfall amount of 60.58 inches in Nederland, Texas occurring just within a period of 4 days.
Category 5 Hurricane Dorian (2019): Had winds of 185mph, gusts to 205mph, with a pressure of 910mbar. Made landfall in Elbow Cay, Bahamas. Led to 84 fatalities and up to greater than $5.1 billion in damages. Dorian is the 5th most intense landfalling Atlantic hurricane on record, the strongest hurricane on record to affect the Bahamas, tied with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane for highest sustained winds at landfall, strongest Atlantic hurricane by wind speed since Wilma (2005), and Dorian produced category 5 sustained winds on both Grand Abaco Island/Grand Bahama Island for a record 22 consecutive hours.
Category 4 Hurricane Laura (2020): Had winds of 150mph, gusts to 170mph, with a pressure of 937mbar. Made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana. Led to 81 fatalities and greater than $23.3 billion in damages. It is the 9th strongest U.S. landfalling hurricane on record. It’s tied with both the 1856 Last Island Hurricane and Hurricane Ida (2021).
Category 4 Hurricane Ida (2021): Had winds of 150mph, gusts to 170mph, with a pressure of 929mbar. Led to 107 fatalities and up to $75.3 billion in damages. Made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. It’s the 9th strongest U.S. landfalling hurricane on record and the 2nd most damaging hurricane on record for Louisiana (only behind Katrina).
Other notable August tropical cyclones (globally):
Eastern Pacific:
Category 5 Hurricane Lane (2018): Had winds of 160mph, gusts to 180mph, with a pressure of 926mbar. Led to 1 fatality and up to $250 million in damages. It affected Hawaii and caused 58 inches of rain at Kahuna Falls in Akaka Falls State Park. This made Lane the wettest tropical cyclone on record for the state of Hawaii.
Western Pacific:
Category 5 Super Typhoon Joan (1959): Had winds of 195mph, gusts to 215mph, with a pressure of 885mbar. It made landfall in Taiwan. Led to 41 fatalities and greater than $3 million in damages.
