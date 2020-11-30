ABERDEEN – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an Egypt man Nov. 28.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Sergio James, 35, of White Rock Road died at the scene of the incident.
“My office was notified of a gunshot victim on the street in front of a residence on Chappie Street, near Gillespie Street,” Gurley said.
The 911 call came in at 9:11 p.m. Gurley said arrangements are being made for an autopsy at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Pearl.
The Aberdeen Police Department is the lead agency investigating the case. According to a post on the APD’s Facebook page during the weekend, 20-year-old Amari Jordan Johnson is the suspect in the case.
The post stated he fled the scene in a red Mercedes with an Alabama license plate and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on the case or Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the APD at 369-6454.
Attempts to reach Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle have been unsuccessful.