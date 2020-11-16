BIGBEE – The Monroe County sheriff’s and coroner’s office, along with the state crime lab, are investigating a case following the discovery of human remains during the weekend.
According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, the remains are believed to be the body of Mike Brown of the Bigbee/Cason area. Brown was last seen July 9.
“The remains were discovered in a remote wooded area about one-half mile from Mr. Brown’s residence,” Crook said.
The cause of death will continue to be investigated.
Monroe Coroner Alan Gurley said the remains will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
“This is an answered prayer, and we hope that this helps the family in the healing process; however, this does not close our investigation into Mr. Brown’s disappearance and death,” Crook said.
Brown's family, who operates True Word Gospel Church Food Pantry alongside Highway 371, offered a reward in the missing person case in August in hopes of information to find him.
Through the missing person case, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue team has searched the area, and Crook’s department has followed up on several leads in the investigation.