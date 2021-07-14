The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Bigbee teen last seen by family July 11.
Arwen Montana Potts, 16, is a Caucasian female with half blonde and half blue hair, weighing 115 pounds and standing 5 feet tall with green eyes. Potts has a pierced nose and may have a sunflower backpack with her.
She is believed to be in the Amory area.
Potts is on medication, which is believed to be running low.
The MCSO was notified of the case the afternoon of July 11.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MCSO at 369-2468.