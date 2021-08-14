AMORY – Amory police chief Ronnie Bowen held a press conference on Saturday afternoon to update citizens on the investigation into a homicide that occurred on Thursday night, around 9 p.m. in the vicinity of 12th Street North.
Authorities still have not released the name of the victim and do not have a suspect in custody currently.
Bowen urged anyone with any knowledge or who may have been in the vicinity of the incident to contact law enforcement with any information. Any vehicle with a dash camera that may have been in the area or citizens in homes with any surveillance, such as doorbell cameras, that have not been contacted already should contact the police.
Anyone with any information can contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-530-7151 or the Amory Police Department at (662) 256-2676.
The Amory Police Department has been assisted in the investigation by numerous agencies, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Amory Fire Department, the State Crime Lab, MedStat, Mississippi Game and Fish, Monroe County Search and Rescue, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Monroe County Justice Court and the First Judicial District Circuit Court.
“The social media post was pushed out with what could be released that night,” Bowen said. “Since that post, we have not had any information that could be released to the public without compromising the integrity of this case. All leads that have come in are being investigated. Do not rely on personal social media accounts or posts for any information about this crime or any other crime. We will release any info via social media and other media outlets if anything needs to be or can be released about this case.”
Bowen also confirmed that an assault was reported in a residential neighboorhood in the north part of Amory on Friday night that is also being investigated. He said no suspect has been detained in that incident and that the victim, a female, got away and did not need medical attention. Bowen said he was unable to say at this time whether the incident was or was not connected to Thursday’s homicide.
Bowen encouraged citizens to be vigilant and said there will be an increased presence of law enforcement, both visible and not as obvious, over the next few nights.
“Lock your vehicle and your doors at night. Be aware of your surroundings, and you know what and who belongs in your neighborhood,” he said. “We patrol as much as humanly possible and still rely on your input on any suspicious activity, so don’t worry about someone judging you for calling in on something suspicious or even a tip in this case.”
Both Bowen and Amory Mayor Corey Glenn extended their prayers to the family of the victim.
“On behalf of myself and the aldermen, I would like to extend special prayers out to the family and the people that were involved and thank all the agencies that are out today,” Glenn said. “There are a lot of agencies involved and hard work going on behind the scenes, and we will get to the bottom of this. We will find the perpetrator, and they will be brought to justice.”