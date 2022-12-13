Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late Thursday morning to 13.7 feet early Friday morning. It will then rise to 14.7 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Residential areas on Hood Road near the river are flooded. Extensive agricultural flooding is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 19.1 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread lowland and farm land flooding is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 24.3 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving cold front will bring a prolonged period of rainfall beginning tonight and continuing through Wednesday evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&