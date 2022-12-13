SMITHVILLE – The Amory Humane Society rescued 84 small dogs Dec. 12 following an investigation of a residence by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and state agencies.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said someone died at the residence, which prompted deputies to the scene.
According to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence the day before alongside Appaloosa Drive and discovered a number of smaller dogs.
They determined upon further investigation a child lived at the residence, which prompted Child Protective Services workers to investigate.
The child was placed with another family member at a separate residence.
“The conditions inside the home were poor, to say the least. Deputies say the odor was almost unbearable and there was dog feces and old food throughout the residence,” Crook stated in the Facebook post.
Adult Protective Services began an investigation Dec. 12 regarding the medical condition of the unnamed homeowner’s father, who lives at the residence.
“Deputies noticed that there were even more dogs in the residence than they had initially thought and that some of the dogs appeared to be malnourished and neglected,” Crook’s post stated.
The initial estimate of small dogs was between 40 and 50.
The MCSO partnered with Amory Police Department’s animal control officer and the Amory Humane Society to take possession of the dogs.
Commitments have been made to rescue and transport all of the dogs taken in from the residence.
While no charges have been filed, the investigation by the MCSO and adult and child protective services is ongoing.
"I want to thank the deputies that responded to this situation, along with CPS and APS, for the time and care they took to bring it to a resolution. In the end, a child was saved from a horrible situation and 84 dogs were as well. We also want to thank Amory PD's animal control officer and the Amory Humane Society for their response to an overwhelming situation,” Crook stated. “I hope that people who read this will consider helping them out with monetary or food donations to cover the housing of these animals."
Volunteers are needed to help clean the Amory Humane Society this week due to sanitizing needs. For more information on how to help, call (662) 256-7566 or visit www.amoryshelter.com/donate. Monetary donations are also needed for cleaning supplies and food.
