mcj-2022-12-21-news-dog-investigation

Several small dogs are pictured at a residence near Smithville that were rescued Dec. 12. The Amory Humane Society temporarily took in 84 small dogs and arranged for their transport and rescues.

 COURTESY/MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SMITHVILLE – The Amory Humane Society rescued 84 small dogs Dec. 12 following an investigation of a residence by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and state agencies.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you