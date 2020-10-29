ABERDEEN – Leading up to Veterans Day, American Legion Auxiliary 26 invites people to sponsor flags in honor or in memory of those who served in the military. The unit is hosting its inaugural Plant a Flag for Veterans, and people can make a $1 donation for an 8x12-inch flag or provide their own the same size to be displayed.
“We hope to have a field of flags in front of the legion hut. Hopefully we’ll have enough to cover the whole field,” said Auxiliary Unit 26 President Tricia Darty. “People can plant their own flags or members of the auxiliary can. It’s for fallen veterans and veterans still with us.”
American Legion Post 26 is located alongside Highway 145 N.
Additionally, the auxiliary unit is selling wreaths for $15 each for Wreaths Across America. Wreaths will be placed on graves at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Corinth in December in concert with the annual Wreaths Across America, and they’re available to be purchased through late November.
Flags and wreaths for both events are available from any Auxiliary Unit 26 member or by reaching out on the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 26, Aberdeen, MS Facebook page.
Due to the pandemic, the unit and legion have been unable to host annual events such as Memorial Day at Oddfellows Cemetery and the POW/MIA Day, and Plant a Flag for Veterans is its first veterans-centered event of the year.