ABERDEEN – Several people came to American Legion Post 26 Sept. 20 to reflect on the thousands of U.S. soldiers labeled as prisoners of war and missing in action during the annual POW/MIA Day. Auxiliary Unit 26 has continued the annual event for the past several years.
“Today we honor our nation’s heroes who knew the hostility of war and the anguish of captivity. We pause in full commemoration of POW and MIA Day to honor all Americans who sacrificed their freedom and lives for their country,” said keynote speaker Lt. Col (Retired) Rev. Dr. James Cook.
He said POW/MIA Day was brought to the forefront during the Vietnam Era.
“We rejoiced when 591 POWs stepped on American soil,” he said of Operation Homecoming in 1974. “But we were sickened and dismayed to hear their stories of hardship. We also wondered, ‘Where are the others?’”
He said to this day, more than 1,900 soldiers are still missing from the Vietnam conflict.
“After World War II, more than 75,000 are still missing. After the Korean conflict, more than 8,000 are still missing. However, I don’t want you to walk away today focused on numbers. I would rather you remember those numbers are fathers, husbands, brothers and sons. Their families remember, and we all must remember. Remembering is what POW/MIA Day is for,” Cook said. “America owes these brave men and women our eternal gratitude.”
The ceremony included participation by the Aberdeen High School JROTC and members of American Legion Post 26.