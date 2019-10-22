ABERDEEN – Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 26 are working to ensure a successful laying of the wreaths ceremony at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Corinth in December. Like other units across North Mississippi, auxiliary members are selling live wreaths for Wreaths Across America. The goal is to place 3,000 wreaths on the graves Dec. 14.
The ceremony, being held at 11 a.m., coincides with laying of the wreaths ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and other veterans cemeteries across the United States. The public is invited to the Corinth event.
“Please help us pay tribute to our fallen soldiers and veterans by purchasing a wreath for this special occasion,” said Auxiliary Unit 26 President Tricia Darty.
Those wishing to purchase wreaths for $15 can write checks payable to ALA Unit 26 and either drop them off at American Legion Post 26 alongside Highway 145 N. or contact Darty at (256) 520-9886 for additional information. The deadline to order is Nov. 1 to allow time for the live wreaths to be made.