ABERDEEN – Students in grades six through eight are invited to participate in a summer camp next week intended to set their future career goals sky high. Aberdeen High School’s JROTC program will host an aviation camp July 18-22, which is sponsored by Atmos Energy.
There is no cost for attendees, and the camp is from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.
“The purpose behind the camp is to make more kids aware of aviation- and aerospace-related careers,” said Aberdeen High School JROTC instructor Maj. Allen Williams. “I see this as being another kind of spoke in the wheel of what we’re trying to do where the aerospace science academy is concerned.”
The Aberdeen School District is considering implementing an aerospace science academy, which would be the first of its kind in Mississippi.
With next week’s aviation camp, there will be an orientation session, lessons in aviation history and guest speakers on Monday. On Tuesday and Thursday, students will spend time learning about aircraft at the Monroe County Airport.
Tours are scheduled on Wednesday at the Columbus Air Force Base and Aurora Flight Services, and Friday will culminate with a guest speaker focused on the drone industry ahead of a graduation ceremony.
“They’ll have exposure to professionals in the aviation and aerospace industry,” Williams said.
He hopes aviation camp will help develop an early fascination of flight for younger students.
“We want to plant the seed because this is something we hope to establish and continue to grow. We take the holistic approach to exposing kids to aviation and the aerospace industry, and part of that is engaging kids at a younger age. We’re not just restricting ourselves to these types of activities during the school year.
“I think doing these types of things in the summer months allows us to keep that pump primed for interest with the kids at the high school level. Ultimately, my desire is that we push some of this philosophy to our middle school level so we’re engaging kids at the fourth through eighth level as much as we do in ninth through 12th grade. When we’re successful at creating awareness at the fourth- through eighth-grade level, then we get into the polish mode in nine through 12,” Williams said.