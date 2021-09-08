AMORY – Through a partnership, two boats commissioned through the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) aren’t just Mississippi made, they’re Monroe County made.
Avid Boats finished manufacturing a patrol boat for Monroe County MDWFP officer Jay Holman earlier this summer, and a second one to be used for the Mississippi Gulf Coast area was picked up last week.
“Based on the performance of what the first Avid boat did and what we anticipate the performance on the 23-footer being, the department of wildlife is wanting to, over a period of time, transition our fleet into a standardized vessel,” said Maj. Calvin Fulton of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Manufacturing the two boats has a special meaning for Avid Boats founder Phillip Faulkner because his grandfather, Marvin Faulkner, served as an MDWFP officer from approximately 1965 to 1992.
“We’re just really thankful the guys in MDWFP decided to take a leap of faith and partner and give an opportunity to a young company to fulfill the needs they had for some boats. We appreciate them allowing us to do that and giving us an opportunity to prove ourselves worthy of some vessels that will hopefully pay dividends for Avid and for the department of wildlife, fisheries and parks,” he said. “We do appreciate those guys and girls partnering with a Mississippi-based company.”
Holman noted the general public has given good feedback about the first boat while on patrol on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway
Earlier last week, Holman was deployed with the boat to Kiln, on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, to aid in Hurricane Ida response.
“This boat was tasked to help evacuate people on the flooded river system. The deployment all together was our special response team, and we have a variety of boats we use that are able to get into really shallow areas, all the way to regular 16-foot boats that can go places a large wide boat can’t. One thing that makes us what we are is we have a variety of equipment to use in any given situation,” he said.
Last summer, Holman and MDWFP officer Dean Hudson took notice of boats Avid was manufacturing and thought the company could be a good fit for their needs, which led to Faulkner showing them more of the manufacturing process.
“He told us everything about how the boats were designed and why they were designed and pretty much sold us on it,” Holman said.
From there, he asked Fulton about the possibility of the local boat manufacturer providing boats.
“I don’t see any reason why we should be sending state money out of state when we could keep it in state,” Holman said. “He told me, ‘If we’re going to do this, let’s get a boat designed the way we want it done.’”
He surveyed other MDWFP officers across the state about what they’d like to have on a patrol boat and presented a list of specs to Faulkner, asking what could be manufactured at Avid Boats in order to have a turn key patrol boat.
“Phillip looked at the list and said, ‘I can do it all,’” Holman said. “We’re really enjoying everything about them. They’ve turned out higher than expected on the way they maneuver. Whereas we’d have to get a boat and pay someone to do this and pay somebody else to do this part of it and do it ourselves, Phillip is doing everything we need pretty much right here in the factory.”