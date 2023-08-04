AMORY – Last February, the city removed a section of awnings alongside Main Street in an attempt to improve downtown aesthetics. While further awning removal for the remainder of Main Street was part of a long-range plan through the city, March 24’s tornado moved the process along quicker than expected.
“The awnings were aged, and we took the opportunity to go in there and remove them. It’s Amory 2.0, and Main Street is the nucleus of our community and the central point so it’s time we make that look more modern than what it has in the past and upgrade those buildings and really bring Amory back strong,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
Part of the original intention of awning removal stemmed from a decision to not provide funding for repairs.
“The city agreed we weren’t going to put any more funding into refurbishing the awnings. They were older and antiquated, and a lot of them were deteriorated and causing problems to facades of buildings,” Glenn said.
The street department was originally slated to do the work, but Federal Emergency Management Agency funding came available for the project following the tornado.
“With the storm coming through, we had damage, particular on the east side of Main, and with that, it gave us the opportunity to utilize FEMA dollars rather than taxpayer dollars to tear them down. It allowed us to move away from street department labor and contract that to keep the street department focused on bringing the city back to where it needed to be,” Glenn said.
He said some facades still have flashing and different types of material hanging. Glenn hopes to work with property owners to improve the looks.
The city has ordinances in place that address stipulations of what can and can’t be done as far as improvements to buildings.
Glenn said a protocol remains in place in that property owners should coordinate with Amory Main Street ahead of making improvements.
“They would present the ideas to the Main Street organization, and the permit and all the applications would be filled out at City Hall and ultimately approved through City Hall. Main Street is just a conduit to keep everybody aware of what the others are doing rather than having to come to City Hall and congest this work area,” Glenn said.
Amory Main Street will soon receive a $100,000 grant through Mississippi Main Street to provide for facade grants to improve properties. Main Street director Rebecca Riddle hopes to make applications available in early 2024.
“We will divvy out applications once we know stipulations for the grant. We do know there will be some percentage of funds from the business owners that will be required, but it will be less than a 50/50 match. We’ll give them the majority, and they’ll have to have a little bit of skin in the game,” she said.
Riddle is unsure how many grants will be made available, but property owners will have the opportunity to apply.
In addition to the awning removal, Glenn said the city is working on a downtown lighting project.
“We don’t know when we’ll draw that across the line but we are extremely excited about it. We’re working on budgeting it and working on contractors and engineers on it,” he said. “It’s time to get excited, it’s time to bring Amory back, and it starts on Main Street and we all need to work hard together and be unified and bring Main Street back.”
