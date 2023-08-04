mcj-2023-08-02-news-awning-removal

Most awnings throughout downtown Amory were recently removed, and city officials hope it encourages property owners to update the look alongside Main Street.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Last February, the city removed a section of awnings alongside Main Street in an attempt to improve downtown aesthetics. While further awning removal for the remainder of Main Street was part of a long-range plan through the city, March 24’s tornado moved the process along quicker than expected.

