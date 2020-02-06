ABERDEEN – The future of the mold-infested Thomas G. Abernethy Federal Building is still ultimately unknown, but federal Judge Sharion Aycock expects to get answers soon given the project is now being overseen through a different region of its owner, General Service Administration (GSA).
During the Feb. 3 meeting of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors, Aycock gave the latest updates.
“They are rescoping the project. They’re scrapping the energy project. We knew going in the energy project wasn’t going to fund everything that needed to be funded in that building,” she said.
Through the previous plan, the courthouse was going to be renovated through a Tennessee Valley Authority program but in January, it was announced a stop order was put on the project because it wouldn’t be feasible.
Aycock said the building is the only federal courthouse in the United States that is closed.
“On Dec. 18, I get a call from Region 4 and they say, ‘Are you sitting down because we have bad news.’ That’s when the commissioner of Region 4 said they never should’ve used the energy project in the first place. It’s not a viable legal source of funding. At that point, we have wasted two years, and it has gone through hundreds of people at GSA. Supposedly, no one caught it. It was off so bad on some of the components that they missed the calculation by 145 years. The payback has to be 25 years. It was a colossal mistake,” Aycock said.
The project has moved from the jurisdiction of GSA’s Region 4 to Region 7, which Aycock said has already yielded quicker responses. It’s also being overseen by the same project manager who is responsible for a new federal courthouse in Greenville.
“That is like a breakthrough. I can’t tell you what level of celebration it is to get out of 4, get into 7 and have this project manager,” she said.
The cost of the Aberdeen project has increased significantly since it was first studied, and it continues to increase.
“They’re looking at it with a fresh set of eyes and to be honest with you, they don’t know where it’s going to take us because it is so much money,” she said, adding the new cost of the building is expected to be more than $20 million. “I don’t know where that is going to take us.”
She said the federal building is valued at $2.5 million in GSA’s portfolio.
Local U.S. legislators have been involved with the court on the process and as of two Fridays ago, representatives from their offices were told by GSA representatives in Washington, D.C. it is its highest priority project in the nation.
“They were told, ‘We will find the funding. We just don’t know where it will come from yet,’” Aycock said, explaining GSA will look at any available leftover funding it has from every Post Office, courthouse and other building it owns across the nation and reprogram it towards the Aberdeen federal building.
The reprogrammed request would then have to be reauthorized by the U.S. Congress.
Board president Fulton Ware asked for assurance the project will still materialize.
“I think. I would be lying if I stood here and told you I was certain,” Aycock said, later explaining the issues of GSA projects having leftover funding. “That’s to me saying that’s wishful money that you’re going to find a project that has $3 million in excess funds, $2 million there and $6 million here and say, ‘This is Aberdeen money.’ I’m not confident that they can even come up with the money to ask Congress to reprogram, but if they come up with $10 million, Congress is ready to reprogram.”
She said any new appropriated money will not happen in the current fiscal year.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan asked if there was anything the board of supervisors can do to help move the project forward, but Aycock said members of the local U.S. Congressional team are the ones with the most influence at this point.
“I think what I need you to do is stand ready to do something but not do anything. I don’t need to send a mixed message to anybody,” she said. “I need to know from GSA, ‘Have you found me $20 million? Yes or no?’ If they say, ‘No,’ then we let the wolves out, and everybody does their part, but I need them to tell me in the next two weeks if they’ve found the money.”
She will report back to local leaders after a study is complete and more details are available.
Garbage lien issues
The issue of citizens being unable to acquire license plates due to garbage liens on their property from previous tenants is a subject the board of supervisors has heard on numerous occasions. Michele Wardlaw, who is in the process of selling 60 acres, is no exception. The lien dates back to 1995, but her and her husband purchased it in 2009.
The lien was caught through Three Rivers Planning and Development District’s LexisNexis software system, and she was previously released to purchase her license plate in 2018. Now that the property is up for sale, she is running into the same issues with the outstanding lien through a previous tenant.
Wardlaw researched the issue and took her question to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.
“This law was originally created as a landlord tenant law, meaning if a landlord had property, and the tenants weren’t paying their bill in their name, they could come after the landlord to get these bills,” she said. “It transfers with property, not the owner.”
She said before garbage liens are sent to the county tax collector’s office and license plates are withheld, the owners must receive a notice and have the opportunity for a hearing.
“The law also says if the lien is considered valid, and they think it is, if that person goes before the board of supervisors, if the board of supervisors determines the person who owns that property is a bona fide purchaser for value of that property without notice of that lien, they have the authority to vote on that and say they are the bona fide purchaser. Once they’re proven to be a bona fide purchaser, that lien neither attaches to their property, nor are they liable for it,” Wardlaw said.
She said title examiners only have to search back seven and a half years on garbage liens, but the LexisNexis system still catches outstanding liens dating further back.
Later in the meeting, supervisors approved to deem Wardlaw as the bona fide purchaser.
In other business….
Monroe County Democratic Executive Committee Chairman Bobby Sacus was given permission by the board for polling places to be open Feb. 15 from 9:30 until 11 a.m. for Monroe County precinct caucuses.
“The rules say we’ve got to start it at 10, and we should be through by 10:30 or 10:40,” he said.
Monroe County 911 Director Donna Sanderson said central dispatch, which entails the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 calls now coming through her office, began Friday.
“We’ve been training for 60 days, and the next 30 days will be a big training. Some of them have voiced their opinion if they can’t do it, they’re going to leave,” she said of dispatchers.
Aberdeen Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom asked supervisors to consider allowing the jointly-owned former Holley Performance building parking lot to be used for 18-wheeler parking.
“We have newly-paved streets and have 18-wheelers parking all over the place and ruining them. I understand this past weekend the man who owns the compress building came in and there were a lot of people parking their vehicles down there, and he put notes on them saying there will be no more free parking,” she said.
Odom asked the board to notify City Hall about any decision, but no action was taken during the meeting.
Supervisors received a letter from Sparklight regarding an increase in cable rates.
An item on the agenda that couldn’t be acted upon was receiving bid proposals for 4x4s for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. No bids were received, and the notice to bidders will need to be run again.
Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer voiced his frustrations with the reverse auction system counties now have to work under opposed to the previous means of purchasing vehicles through state contract pricing.
“It’s the government tying your hands. You’ve got smart alecks in the legislature. They care about one thing we do and have never stepped foot in this courthouse. It’s truly ridiculous. We can’t get anything done,” he said.