During Friday’s press conference, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that the Mississippi Development Authority has set up a website which will soon be collecting Back to Business Mississippi grant applications.
While the application portion is not yet online, this site will serve as the web portal once applications begin to be received. MDA is working around the clock to build a web-based application that is secure, efficient and easy to use, which will be online soon.
On the webpage, all users will have the opportunity to enter their email addresses so that they can receive updates from MDA once we are ready to receive applications.
Please visit https://www.backtobusinessms.org/ to see the site.