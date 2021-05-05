A statewide petition campaign driven by the volunteer group Let Mississippi Vote has a December deadline and several signatures to go before it could potentially give people the opportunity to vote for the Mississippi flag.
If enough signatures are collected, Ballot Initiative 74 would put four flag choices on the ballot of the next statewide general election, including the current state flag and 1894 state flag, which was retired last year. The bicentennial flag and Stennis flags would also be on the ballot.
“I do not concern myself with which flag an individual might vote for; I just want all Mississippians to be able to vote for the flag of their choice. You have some people who want to vote for a new flag. You have some people who want to vote for the old flag. You have a third group of people who want to vote for a new flag but don’t like the one we have now, so we have flags on there for them,” said Alan Sibley, who leads the effort for Let Mississippi Vote District 1. “This really doesn’t have anything to do about the flag. It’s about the vote.
“I do not concern myself with the flag and what individual votes were. I just think everyone should be able to vote; everyone should be able to have their choice.”
The volunteer group has a presence through all 82 counties.
“My personal opinion is if we don’t stand up for our rights now, we’re eventually not going to have any. If we don’t fight for this flag and our choice of flag then we’re slipping quickly into socialism and communism in my opinion, so we have to speak up and let freedom ring,” said Deborah Odom, who is the Let Mississippi Vote chairperson for Monroe and Clay counties.
She lives between Aberdeen and Westville and is currently the only volunteer covering the two counties.
Between 30,000 to 35,000 signatures have been gathered thus far, with the majority of them being signed in District 1, which includes Monroe County. As of April 25, there were 714 signatures certified in the county.
“Our date that we have to have our signatures submitted by is Dec. 7. Our signatures have to be evenly divided between the five congressional districts as they were in 2000. We have to have 21,238 signatures [for each] using five congressional districts,” Sibley said, adding the state currently has four congressional districts.
The ballot initiative was filed with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, and there is no online petition – just the physical petitions, which are turned in to county circuit clerks’ offices.
Let Mississippi Vote volunteers have canvassed counties, asking for people to sign the petition at public events, places and even residences.
“It goes town to town,” Odom said of the feedback she’s gotten in Monroe County. “In certain towns, you have a lot of negativity – they don’t want to discuss it, they’re okay, it doesn’t matter about the flag, it doesn’t matter about their voice. In other towns, it’s highly accepted. In one town, I went business to business to business, and every owner signed the petition, along with their employees. It depends on the town and their attitude.”
She said gathering signatures has been a challenge, just as much as having volunteers.
“They told us we’d have 6,000 volunteers but probably have 600. The 600 we do have are workers,” Sibley said of the statewide effort.
Odom invites those interested in signing the petition or volunteering to text her at (662) 661-0568. There is also more information at www.letmsvote.info or the Let Monroe Vote Facebook group.