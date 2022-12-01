ABERDEEN – Members of the Aberdeen High School Class of 2022 had the opportunity to apply for an inaugural round of scholarships through the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP. A Dec. 2 scholarship banquet aims to make this year’s opportunity even more successful for students.
“This banquet will have two purposes – to bring the community together and show appreciation for one another under the auspices of the NAACP. It has to do with us as a people. In the process of that, we want to use the sale of tickets as a means of raising money to help us help some good students who are college-bound and holding maybe a C+ average to go to college,” said the Rev. James Cook, NAACP chapter president.
The banquet will be a formal attire event, and there will be door prizes and entertainment.
Three scholarships were awarded this spring to graduating seniors, Makayla D. Davis, Te’ylor Hoskins and Jalyn Jones.
“We appreciate the community support we’ve received and hope to exceed the amount we awarded through this banquet. We’re expecting to have a great and awesome time of food, fun and maybe even a little dancing,” Cook said.
Tickets are $30 per person. For more information, call Herschel Vaughn at (662) 319-7898 or Leon Manning at (662) 369-0884.
