BARTAHATCHIE – An upcoming race will raise funds to help visually enhance 911 addresses in the Bartahatchie community for quicker response times for law enforcement, fire services and emergency medical personnel. The First Responders 5K is being hosted by the Bartahatchie RCDC.
“With my husband and I being first responders, when you respond to a home and there’s no markers, it’s hard, especially when you get out in the county. We need something showing where we need to go to respond to the call when it comes in,” said Courtney McNeese, who is helping coordinate the race.
She and her husband are volunteers with Rural Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
The black powder-coated metal markers, which will be 20 inches tall and 18 inches wide, will have white florescent numbers.
“Jennifer Box is the wife of the Bartahatchie Volunteer Fire Department chief, and they are members of our RCDC. They brought the idea to our club. We will be going door to door getting owners’ permission for us to place the markers on their property,” said Bartahatchie RCDC member Valerie Coleman. “Although the markers will be free to all residents in the Bartahatchie VFD district, we will accept donations.”
The fun run/walk will be held May 21. Registration is from 7 until 7:45 a.m. at the Bartahatchie Community Center, located at 40457 Wolfe Rd., and the race begins at 8 a.m. The route will run north from the community center to the Mormon Springs marker and back.
The registration fee is $30. There will also be a limited number of T-shirts available for sale the day of the race to go towards the cause.
“Come on out and support our first responders. You don’t have to run. You can walk, crawl or hop,” McNeese said.
For more information about the race, call (662) 436-5414 or (205) 431-7730. For more information about the address markers, call (662) 574-3919.