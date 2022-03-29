The ultimate goal of foster care is for children to be reunited with their biological parents. However, that goal can’t always been achieved.
“As you can imagine, when working with the lives of families, circumstances are always unique to each family. After working a service agreement and having a successful trial home placement, MDCPS (Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services) would love to see nothing more than children reunited with their families. More access to affordable housing, drug and alcohol treatment and trauma-informed mental health services would certainly help increase success rates.
“Sometimes, parents also need assistance with transportation. Increased parental visitation can increase the chance of and timeliness of reunification. Also, ongoing support from the community, church groups and extended family would be highly beneficial to assist the parents in the reunification process. CPS welcomes the support. Parents often feel helpless and alone after their child or children have been removed by MDCPS. They need someone to instill hope and motivation and be there for when they need it,” said Sabrea Smith, director of communications for the MDCPS.
The need for foster parenting continues in Monroe County, just as everywhere else.
“Currently, Monroe County has 72 children in custody and if someone wanted to help but was not able to foster, I would say to get involved somehow,” Smith said. “Unless you are involved, there is no way to know the need or solutions accurately. Reach out to local organizations supporting foster children, foster families and biological families and volunteer your time or make donations. Every year, organizations and churches across the state organize support groups, resource closets, respite programs and meal deliveries that help support those within the foster care system. I would recommend finding these programs or developing your own.”
Smith also recommends reaching out to the local county offices or foster families to ask what is needed.
“Monroe County has two CPS offices in Aberdeen and Amory. We welcome support from the community and would love to engage in a discussion concerning the specific needs of our children and families. Monroe is a rural county with limited resources,” she said.
Meeting needs
Health Connect America (HCA) is a contracted company through MDCPS recruiting public-spirited people to foster children. The agency’s mission is recruiting foster families to fully train them and license their homes to care for foster children.
Program director Melissa Waldrep said HCA’s mission is to return children to normalcy as they recover from traumatic experiences.
“Every child experiencing trauma needs therapy through community support services,” she said.
HCA’s specific response is a regimen called therapeutic foster care.
“It’s a total wrap-around approach that is different from traditional foster care, State executive director Sheila Baker said, “We focus on one child at a time rather than several children at a time.’ We ask the child to name the team members. It’s a team built for success.”
HCA’s training regimen focuses on equipping foster parents to help children recover from the trauma of domestic violence and drug abuse.
“It’s an alternative path to the musical chairs approach of government. Kids are crying out for some structure in their lives. Our parenting classes promote the wrap-around approach,” Baker said.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent may begin the process by visiting HCA’s website, www.healthconnectamerica.com.
After completing steps and training, people are added to a roster of families to foster children who are in custody and cannot be placed.
The average time a child is fostered is two years, and some circumstances allow the opportunity for adoption.
“Therapeutic foster care is the best and most positive approach. The goal is reunification. You have to relearn each other after extended separation. It’s hard work but it’s rewarding,” Baker said.
From the viewpoint of working the front lines, Smith said foster parenting can be the hardest thing someone has ever tried to do, but it can also be the most rewarding.
“Being a foster parent gives a child and their families hope for a brighter future. If someone feels that they possess compassion and commitment, a willingness to look beyond behaviors, an ability to understand and respond to trauma and grief, a desire to assist and to show grace to biological families and a willingness to put aside their own fear to give others hope, then we need them. As a foster parent, you have the opportunity of giving a child the priceless gift of refuge or security.
“Oftentimes, the child is feeling a sense of loss and sadness, but foster families have the ability to make their home a safe haven. Seeing a child's fear, sadness and uncertainty subside from their face is the biggest fulfillment one can have during this entire process,” she said.
Sharing success stories
In the process of working towards reuniting families, therapeutic foster care helps build structure in children’s lives. To that matter, there is always a need for more families to fill the role as foster parents.
Foster parents Wesley and Elizabeth Stephens of Nettleton condensed the process of becoming foster parents into three areas, based on their experiences to date.
“There are state health department assessments, socialization and issue management,” Elizabeth said.
They originally adopted three boys, who have since been successfully reunited with their biological parents.
“It doesn’t happen a lot. Often, foster children stay in foster care way too long due to the lengthy process of the court system,” she said.
The Stephens took a break from adopting more children after they adopted a Black boy named Jon Michael but left their options open since he has been praying for God to send him a “brown brother.”
“We got a call answering his prayer that is currently in the process. This little boy’s mother is in prison, and his father’s whereabouts are unknown,” Elizabeth said.
The Stephens are working against old social apprehensions about multi-racial families but incorporate the unconventional image with their message that people of any color have equal worth in the eyes of God.
Saying something
While there’s a continued need for people to open their homes to foster children, there’s also a need for people to recognize and report warning signs of children potentially being abused.
“We are all mandated reporters in Mississippi, and MDCPS makes reporting suspected abuse, neglect or child exploitation simple. Anyone can call 1-800-822-2000 or make a report online at www.mdcps.ms.gov. The more information they have, the better chance we have to contact and assess the family, so please provide as much information as possible,” Smith said.
It’s important for families to have productive and supporting conversations with their children about approaching crisis cases.
“Children may confide in friends about issues of abuse and neglect, and the most helpful advice I could give to parents is to make sure that your children know that you will believe them if they come to you with concerns or issues shared with them and that your number one goal is to make sure their friends are safe. Listen to your children,” Smith said.
When a child is taken into custody, the parents are asked about any relatives of the children. If names are provided, these relatives are contacted and assessed for possible placement. If names are not provided or if the ones provided cannot care for the children, a diligent search is completed to try to locate relatives. All relatives considered for placement must go through Mississippi’s licensure process, which includes background checks, home safety inspections and training.