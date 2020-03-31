ABERDEEN – A new addition at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry will help volunteers and clients alike during any type of weather. Thanks to help from Bell & Sons Trucking Co., the food pantry now has a covered canopy for a conveyor system, allowing clients to drive right up for deliveries the last Saturday of each month.
“We’ve got rollers set up inside and roll it out to the street instead of hand carrying it or taking it in carts,” said food pantry director Lloyd Massey. “Clients can pull up to the end of the canopy, and we don’t have to worry about the weather or the boxes getting wet.”
James Bell, owner of Bell & Sons, said discussion of the project began six months ago.
“The gentleman who sold us the framework gave it to us at a reduced rate since it was coming to the food pantry,” he said. “We purchased the material, and our men put it up.”
Bell & Sons has been involved with the food pantry for several years.
“I’ve seen it grow from 100 people being served to an average of 400 people per month. It’s like anyone else, we want to give back. We bring the food back from Jackson when we have a truck down there delivering,” Bell said.
The food pantry is served by the Mississippi Food Bank in Jackson, and Bell & Sons brings back an average of 10 to 11 pallets from Jackson.
Lann Chemical is another local business that greatly assisted the food pantry after donating its former location. Loaves and Fishes previously used space at the Catholic and First United Methodist churches before permanently moving to the former Lann Chemical building.
“Steve Gaskin [general manager of Lann Chemical] should be thanked a lot for giving this place over,” Massey said.
Gaskin complimented the food pantry’s use of the building.
“They’ve taken care of the building and done a great job. I’m glad it’s being used for something this good,” he said.
He added a need remains for volunteers to serve the fourth Friday and fourth Saturday of each month.
“People can volunteer for two, no more than four, hours. On the fourth Friday, volunteers pack bags for the elderly people who come through our grocery store. The fourth Saturday is distribution day,” he said.
Anyone interested in volunteering may call 304-2003.