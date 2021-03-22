ABERDEEN – Of 600 applicants throughout seven states served by the Tennessee Valley Authority, Belle-Shivers Middle School was the recipient of a $5,000 grant that will provide for 150 ebooks at its library.
“Generally it’s a STEM grant but this year they had an option for pandemic relief, so that’s what I applied for. We’re not able to check out books in the library this year, trying to be extra cautious about germs. I applied for the grant for ebooks so the kids can still be reading electronically even though we can’t check out books,” said Emily VanYperen, the school’s librarian.
She said being unable to check out books has been a challenge this school year. There’s been a small supply of paperback books she has been able to give students to keep.
The ebooks, which will offer a variety of reading interests, will add to a handful of ebooks the library had at the time of receiving the grant.
“The one thing about books is if the kids don’t have many to choose from, they’ll think, ‘Oh, there’s nothing I like here.’ If you give them a nice big selection, then they’re willing to look through and when we get a good variety, there will be something that interests every student,” VanYperen said.
Belle-Shivers is still using its accelerated reader (AR) program, but it hasn’t been able to host AR parties so it started an AR store in which students accrue points they can spend for snacks, games and books.
The program benefited approximately 200 schools served by the TVA. It partnered with the Aberdeen Electric Department to help make the grant possible. Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, a TVA retiree organization, also partnered in the competitive grant program.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing that TVA is partnering with the city in order to enhance the school, especially Belle-Shivers. I think it’s going to be a great benefit to the city and I’m just so proud we were one of the recipients of it,” said Interim Mayor Lady B. Garth.
She applauded Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard for utilizing VanYperen to apply.
“With children stuck at home like they are, reading has always taken you different places and that’s going to be one of the big big benefits of it – to have access right at your fingertips to be able to read and go places you don’t have to leave home to venture with,” Garth said.
TVA Customer Service Manager Josh Wooten said Belle-Shivers Middle School received the maximum amount the grant program allows.
“The applications were reviewed by a third-party reviewer, and Belle-Shivers rose to the top,” he said. “The beauty of these grants is it’s coming back to local schools. In the world of technology, we want to give them every opportunity to succeed. We hope these grants will help directly support the kids. We appreciate the Aberdeen Electric Department and our partnership with them. We like to celebrate wins like these.”
According to a press release from TVA, $800,000 worth of grants was awarded through this program.