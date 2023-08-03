mcj-2023-08-02-school-belle-principal

Former Aberdeen Elementary School Principal Kristen Fondren begins the upcoming school year as principal at Belle-Shivers Middle School. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Belle-Shivers Middle School’s new principal Kristen Fondren is going into the new position and new year with the advantage of already knowing 95 percent of her students.

