ABERDEEN – Belle-Shivers Middle School’s new principal Kristen Fondren is going into the new position and new year with the advantage of already knowing 95 percent of her students.
She spent the past six years of her career as Aberdeen Elementary School’s principal, where she also served two years as assistant principal.
“It’s definitely exciting to continue those relationships I built at AES at Belle-Shivers Middle School. I have really tried to establish strong relationships with my students even in the administrative role. I believe most of my students know I genuinely care about them and I try to treat them all very fairly,” Fondren said. “When I toured the building this past spring, many of them spoke, waved and gave me hugs.”
While at AES, she coordinated incentives for attendance, good grades and good behavior while creating a fun learning environment. She hopes to continue getting students excited about school at the middle school level.
“Our new assistant principal Mr. [Joseph] Stone is going to do Men Making Men for our eighth-grade male students and we will open up a student lounge for good behavior, where we will have a PS5 and games they can play. We are also looking to bring back the student council for our students to have a voice in the building as well,” she said.
The school is seeking PS5 games, card games and board games for the student lounge.
“The biggest thing I need is community support inside and outside the school to create a positive environment for the students to learn. We are looking to do incentives for attendance and good grades so when we do have those, we’ll need donations, such as snacks and drinks,” Fondren said.
She also looks to host a bulldog bash with outdoor games, music and games once every nine weeks as incentives for good behavior.
“We are going to try hard to show our bulldog pride this year,” Fondren said.
