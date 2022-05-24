ABERDEEN – In 2018, the Aberdeen School District began implementing the Capturing Kids’ Hearts model, which partly helps strengthen bonds between educators and students. Belle-Shivers Middle School was recognized as a National Showcase School winner through the program for the 2021-2022 school year.
It was among 377 schools across the nation selected for the recognition.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts® recognizes and celebrates schools that go the extra mile each day through the National Showcase Schools award, creating the social-emotional safety on school campuses that is conducive to learning.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts is the premier source of professional development for educators nationwide. Through experiential training, expert coaching and personalized support, Capturing Kids' Hearts equips professionals in K-12 education to implement transformational processes focused on social-emotional well-being, relationship-driven culture and student connectedness.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes provide educators the skills they need to change the trajectory of students’ lives.
In 1990, a small group of educators experienced the first Capturing Kids' Hearts® training at Flip Flippen’s home in College Station, Texas. His vision has since grown and today our team introduces Capturing Kids' Hearts® processes to 37,000+ educators each year nationwide.
Campuses implementing Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes consistently report improvements in academic, behavioral and cultural outcomes. Because of the rigor of our evaluation process, the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School award is both a high aspiration and an exemplary recognition of excellence.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts is proud to recognize the outstanding educators who have dedicated themselves to making a difference in the lives of our children. Please join in and celebrate the remarkable work they have accomplished.