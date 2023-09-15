From left, Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members, Faye Haywood, Faith West, Jerry Harlow and Connie Long; board of supervisors president Hosea Bogan; Sarah Howell of the Cotton Gin Chapter of the DAR; and Connie Hamilton of the Tombigbee Chapter pose for a picture after supervisors approved a resolution Sept. 8 for Constitution Week.
ABERDEEN – Since 2019, the Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has organized the local observance of Bells Across America – a national celebration in which bells are rung to highlight the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
This year is no exception, as people are invited to help celebrate the 236th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution Sept. 18 with gathering beginning at 2:40 p.m. on the steps of City Hall. Bells will ring at 3 p.m.
“We would like our Monroe County community of Aberdeen, Amory, Hamilton, Nettleton and everyone else to come together and ring our bells and join in the national bell ringing,” said Tombigbee Chapter Regent Connie Hamilton. “The DAR members from Amory have come every year, and their mayor and other city officials expressed interest to come.”
She added this year is the third year in a row the Monroe County Board of Supervisors has signed a proclamation for Constitution Week.
While bells will be provided, people are invited to bring their own, including Mississippi State University cowbells. Additionally, the Monroe County Courthouse and nearby churches will join in ringing bells at that time.
Additionally, the preamble of the Constitution will be read, there will be a pledge to the flag, Mayor Charles Scott will speak, and Jack Hamilton of the William Gray Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will dress in his Revolutionary War uniform.
“This is a civic responsibility as outlined in the Constitution, and it’s also a patriotic event to celebrate the ancestors who not only fought in the American Revolution but sat down at the table and put the Constitution together,” Hamilton said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.