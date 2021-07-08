AMORY – The late Monroe County deputy Dylan Pickle is included in a traveling cross-country memorial honoring fallen law enforcement officers. Beyond the Call of Duty stopped at Walmart parking lot June 30 for the public to remember those who lost their lives while serving.
The exhibit, honoring those who died during the previous year, is in its second year and is traveling through 46 states and visiting 194 law enforcement agencies in 44 of them.
“Unfortunately, we had 339 officers that died in the line of duty for 2020,” said Jagrut Shah, chairman and founder of Beyond the Call of Duty. “Nationwide, I wanted the departments to know their loss will be felt nationwide. Their officers losing an officer can relate to a different one. It’s one of the ways of looking and realizing that it’s not just a state or city – this is nationwide. Another thing is helping survivors connect with other survivors. Our worlds don’t stop, but the survivor, who is the hero’s hero, their world stops the moment that phone rings or they get the knock on the door. It doesn’t stop for just that one day. It stops for the rest of their life.”
Beyond the Call of Duty is traveling 22,500 miles in 84 days from Washington state to Washington, D.C.
“Today some good people traveled a really long way to help bring healing to Dylan’s family and our department. We are forever grateful for their vision and willingness to do this. We were blessed, and Dylan and the other fallen officers and deputies were honored with class. Thank you Beyond The Call Of Duty,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Pickle’s mother, Debi Pearson, said support such as the exhibit is overwhelming.
“What these men and women are doing is absolutely amazing. It’s bittersweet,” she said.
Pickle lost his life hours after a July 25, 2020 accident at a checkpoint in Hamilton. His mother said last week the coming days and weeks would be hard.
“July is a hard month. His birthday is Friday (July 2). My birthday’s on the 4th, which is the day I brought him home from the hospital and our last holiday together. He died on the 26th, which is my mother’s birthday,” Pearson said.
As overwhelmingly joyful as it is for Pickle to be memorialized on a national scale, she continues to show her appreciation for the outpouring of local support she receives.
“Dylan was that person who had a heart of gold. He didn’t meet a stranger, he loved kids, he checked on the elderly, he let kids go through his patrol car. You would not believe the people who have reached out to me with stories. Dylan didn’t come home bragging saying, ‘I did this’ or I did that,’ because he was so humble. He did it because of his heart,” Pearson said. “I’m always doing things to honor him and I don’t think I’ll quit. I don’t think he’ll ever be forgotten and I’ll see to it that he’s not.”