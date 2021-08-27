SMITHVILLE – The question of who will fill the last remaining open seat on the board of aldermen will be answered through Aug. 31’s special runoff. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Smithville Community Center for registered voters to participate.
During Aug. 10’s special election for two vacant aldermen seats, Nancy Bishop and Natural ‘Pebbles’ Standifer each received 37 votes, which prompted the need for the runoff. Bishop and Standifer are the only two candidates on the ballot.
In addition to election day, Town Hall will be open weekdays during normal business hours and also Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting. The deadline to vote absentee is Aug. 28 at noon.
To participate in the runoff, people must be registered voters who live inside the town’s limits. Registered voters must also bring a valid form of identification.
There were six candidates on the ballot, with Allen Cooley securing one of the board seats with the most votes. He received 42 votes.
For June 8’s general election, only three candidates qualified for the Smithville Board of Aldermen, which led to the need for a special election after the new administration took office.
The winner of the Aug. 31 runoff will join Cooley, Alderwoman Shelia Bennett, Alderman Jimmy Dabbs, Alderwoman Leigh Skinner and Mayor Phil Goodwin to round out Smithville’s current administration. This administration serves until 2025.