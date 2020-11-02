ABERDEEN – Ahead of Election Day, the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP initiated a Black Voters Matter drive to encourage more people to participate in the election. On Oct. 31, a parade and rally for support was held through downtown.
“We feel like we need a change for everyone to move forward – not just people of color but everyone. We did a drive to get our people to vote early. I feel like it’s our time. Our ancestors were killed and beat up, and I think we’ve come a long way,” said Lue Stephens, NAACP chapter secretary.
Aberdeen’s parade included the Aberdeen police and fire departments, police chief Henry Randle, fire chief Fred Hodges and several churches, including Greater Ebeneezer, Zion Springs, New Hebron, Pleasant Grove, Daniel Baptist and First Missionary Baptist.
Stephens said the effort was led by NAACP chapter president the Rev. James Cook and member Mamie Cunningham.
T-shirts, masks and sack lunches were also given out, and there were sample ballots to help educate people about the election.
“It was a learning experience and a rally to let the people of color know there’s a change,” Stephens said.
The group also made a stop in Okolona.