Amory High School class of 2017 graduate Deon Blanchard began his role as the Monroe Journal’s new sports editor last week. He is a 2021 graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in print and digital journalism.
“This has always been a dream job. Since my senior year of high school, I’ve always wanted to be in sports and write about sports,” Blanchard said. “I’m really excited to be working here and think I have some big shoes to fill after [outgoing sports editor] Melissa [Meador].”
After graduating from AHS, he attended Itawamba Community College and was a member of both schools’ bands.
While at MSU, Blanchard interned at the Starkville Daily News as a sportswriter, which led to him ultimately being a sports stringer for the newspaper. Additionally, he was a sports stringer for the Chickasaw Journal since April.
Blanchard has lived in Amory his entire life, and his father is from Aberdeen.
“I think working in my home area and surrounding towns will be a great experience. The only teams I’ve seen are Amory and Aberdeen, and I am excited to see different teams I’ve never seen before,” he said.
Meador, who is now general manager, is excited about the hire of Blanchard as sports editor.
"Deon brings a lot of talent, youth and enthusiasm to his new role as sports editor," she said. "He is eager to hit the ground running, and I know he will serve his home community and our coaches, athletes and schools well."