Saturday's Blessed Are the Peacemakers 5K in Tupelo will offer remembrance to several fallen law enforcement officers, including the late Monroe County deputies Curtis Knight, Jimmy Pipkins and Dylan Pickle.
A 5K May 21 in Tupelo will reflect on fallen law enforcement officers while helping for needs of several agencies. The Blessed Are the Peacemakers Law Enforcement Appreciation and Remembrance 5K, sponsored by Wives of Warriors, will start at Fairpark at 8 a.m.
“Since 2019, we’ve had one, maybe two deputies who were able to get a vest through them for our department. What they’re doing is a great thing. It does help smaller departments. Not that they cut out the big ones but they understanding the restraints that smaller departments have. They’ve been good to a lot of people, and we’re glad to be a part of it,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Part of the 5K includes a remembrance of fallen officers. Fallen Monroe County deputies Curtis Knight, Jimmy Pipkins and Dylan Pickle will be among those honored.
Police chiefs serving local departments are appreciative for efforts through the 5K.
"Funds are short, and every little bit helps," said Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert.
In addition to the 5K, there is a kids fun run at 9 a.m. Another option is a virtual run/walk from May 14-21.