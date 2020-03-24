AMORY - A blood drive will be held at Frisco Park April 2 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Vitalant. To make an appointment, call 256-5721 ext. 8 or go to www.vitalant.org, click donate and then enter the sponsor code: Amory.
Blood drive being held in Amory
Ray Van Dusen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
-
78°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Amory, MS (38821)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 4:56 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Latest News
- Cause of death pending for Hatley fire victim
- SCENE: Introducing the Daily Journal's new community calendar
- Former Miss America executive considers Senate run against Hyde-Smith
- Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week begins Monday
- Aberdeen pedestrian killed on Highway 145 Tuesday night
- MCEPA board approves to move forward with broadband
- Medicare Part D help available free in Itawamba County
- Medicare Part D help available free in eight counties
Most Popular
Articles
- Second presumptive positive Monroe County case of coronavirus reported
- City of Amory approves order in response to COVID-19
- Smithville declares state of emergency
- Monroe County adjusts to coronavirus threat
- Aberdeen approves COVID-19 order
- Monroe County EPA responds to PSC cease and desist letter
- Third positive COVID-19 case reported for Monroe County
- Food Giant temporarily adjusting its hours
- Aberdeen, Amory aldermen approve emergency declarations
- Amory police make separate drug, auto burglary arrests
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.