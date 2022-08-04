ABERDEEN – Members of the community danced the night away July 29 after being inspired by the potential of younger people through the inaugural Mayor’s Youth Council Blue Carpet Ball, held at American Legion Post 26.
“Expectation. Expectation. That’s what we have talked to the Mayor’s Youth Council about, along with all the leaders that have been around them. We have talked to them about expectations. We don’t have a low expectation; we have a zenith expectation. We expect them to climb this mountain. The thing you have to understand about this mountain is it’s never easy, but excellence is never gained with easiness,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
The event’s keynote speaker was Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith, who challenged youth to set five attainable goals and dream big.
“Everyone should have goals and aspirations. I encourage you to set your goals for yourself. Your goals could be as simple as having five A’s and three B’s the first nine weeks. The second nine weeks, it could be to have all A’s. Can you do that? Yes, you can. You can achieve any goal you set your mind to,” Smith said.
She said her two sons participated in the Mayor’s Youth Council program while in high school, which led to opportunities for networking, scholarship opportunities and building leadership skills.
“We want to work diligently with our students to make sure that they are receiving a quality education to make sure they’re successful and to attend and participate in events that will promote leadership where they will earn college scholarships,” Smith said.
She encouraged youth to continue serving the community, be great leaders, make good decisions, earn great grades and dream big.
Scott said part of the expectations set forth is performing well in school.
“We have high expectations and we’re going to get there based on us grownups having high expectations for our youth. By our youth having high expectations, they’re going to excel at a high rate if we have a leader that can put them through,” he said of Smith.
