NETTLETON – Nettleton has a new playground thanks to a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.
A dedication was held Nov. 10 for Roy Black Park’s newest addition – a roughly $92,000 piece of playground equipment, in addition to three workout stations next to the walking track. It was made possible through the city’s third round of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Heroes grant.
Through the grant, Nettleton police officers have come to Nettleton Primary School once a month to lead exercises and discuss ways to live healthy lifestyles.
“We’ll do things like good eating habits versus bad eating habits and a good plate and a bad plate. We talk about nutrition, exercising and feeding your body with good, healthy foods,” said Nettleton Primary School P.E. teacher Deanna Dabbs.
She added Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan also talks about safety tips, such as not talking to strangers, with the younger students.
The Healthy Heroes program also encourages students to have more respect for police officers and firefighters.
“The whole purpose of this is to show kids they’re not bad. They’re there to teach they’re not the ugly people they’re portrayed to be,” said city clerk Dana Burcham.
Nettleton Primary School Principal Dawn Hairald said the Healthy Heroes program is a great way to bridge the city and the community.
“We appreciate the city wanting to be involved in our school because this impacts our kids and gives them a nice playground. It’s definitely a good partnership with the city because they’re looking out for our kids,” she said.
In addition to the new playground equipment, the program has helped provide for a splash pad at Veterans Park, exercise equipment, a pavilion and restrooms at Nettleton’s city parks.
“We hear, ‘My mom’s going to take us to the playground.’ When the water is turned on, we hear, ‘We’re going to go to the water park in town,’ so they’ve got two really nice areas to benefit from. That gets them off their TVs, their phones and electronic devices and outside playing,” Dabbs said.
Burcham said the Blue Cross Blue Shield grant funding has greatly enhanced the city’s parks.
“We’ve got so many things going on at this park and when a child comes to play ball, there was nothing for their siblings to do and that was the purpose of getting this playground equipment here,” she said.
Mayor Phillip Baulch said there were extra safety measures put in place during the playground’s construction.
Burcham plans to apply for a fourth round for a place for a farmers market downtown.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.