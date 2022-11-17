mcj-2022-11-16-news-roy-black-playground

From left, Nettleton alderman Eric Moore, city clerk Dana Burcham, alderman Levi Lee, alderman Herbert Arnold, Mayor Phillip Baulch, superintendent Tim Dickerson, alderman Jeff Finch, Nettleton Primary School Principal Dawn Hairald, NPS physical education teacher Deanna Dabbs, school board member James Malone and police chief Gary Monaghan took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony last week for new playground equipment at Roy Black Park provided through a Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Heroes grant. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN I Monroe County Journal

NETTLETON – Nettleton has a new playground thanks to a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

Newsletters

Recommended for you