ABERDEEN – This weekend’s two-day free blues festival continues a 12-year tradition of paying tribute to one of Aberdeen’s native sons while bridging plenty of activities for all ages.
The Bukka White Blues Festival will be held at Blue Bluff Oct. 11 and 12 and feature live blues artists, food vendors, the Ribs on the River barbecue competition, a Friday night steak cook-off, animal shows hosted by wildlife biologist Bob Tarter, a petting zoo, several inflatables, kayak rentals through River Life Kayak Rentals, a kiddie train, laser tag and a mobile video game truck.
“We will focus more on children’s activities this year,” said festival chairperson Em Walters. “They’ve got a truck where you can go inside and play video games, and they set up laser tag outside. You’ll have targets and things to hide behind and you wear a vest and when the laser beam hits the target on the vest, you get points.
“We’ll also have cornhole for everybody’s use. Not a tournament, but it’ll be there for when you want to play,” Walters said.
Friday’s first musical act, Stormy Monday Blues Band, starts at 6:15 p.m., followed by the Stella Vees and Big George Brock. Kevin Waide kicks off Saturday’s entertainment at noon, followed by the Bill Abel Band, Big Joe Shelton, The Electric Mudd, Lightnin’ Malcolm and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band.
“I feel like a broken record. I say we have the best every year. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band has gone big time, and they came back to us this year because they love the small venue and we take them fishing. They have a big time when they’re here. They’ll soon be too big us to get anymore. They are traveling throughout the United States. We’re proud to have them and all the acts. They’re all class acts in the world of blues. They’re all top notch,” Walters said.
She added one blues fan from France has already expressed his plans to attend.
“We pull international fans every year. They can’t get over it when they get here the class acts that we have, and it’s a small venue. They can get up close,” Walters said.
The Bukka White Blues Festival bears the name of a bluesman whose influence is heard through the music of Led Zeppelin and Bob Dylan. He even gave his cousin, B.B. King, his first guitar.
White was born in 1906 between Aberdeen and Houston and died in 1977 in Memphis. Throughout his lifetime, he became an internationally known musician and was posthumously inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 1990.
In preparation of this year’s festival, volunteers participated in a cleanup on the water and shoreline in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“We had volunteer boats from the Sandbar Tribe and pulled big logs out for the county to come back and pick up. We picked up debris and trash along the shoreline just for the festival,” Walter said.
Commemorative T-shirts will be available for $25 at the festival. Also, the Junior Women’s League will be manning the donation bucket at the road.
For more information, check out www.bukkawhitebluesfestival.com or call 369-9440.