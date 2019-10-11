ABERDEEN – During its Oct. 7 meeting, the board of supervisors approved to reject bids for ready-mix asphalt and asphalt emulsion from reverse auction and to re-advertise for the road department supplies for a 12-month period beginning in early November through sealed bids.
Reverse auctions allow for online bids to be the primary method of receiving competitive bids. State legislation was put in place 2017 pertaining to the process.
County officials spoke with representatives of the state audit department to get an exemption to reverse auction on the supplies. The process has made it more difficult to receive bids on some supplies.
“We’re trying to get away from electronic bids as much as we can and get back into sealed bids,” said county road manager Sonny Clay.
Board president Billy Kirkpatrick said the county put forth the effort to follow the law to make the bidding work.
“We need a change in legislation. It wasn’t Monroe County’s choice to go through a reverse auction, but we tried to follow the rules. One of the problems is there really weren’t any rules to follow. They said, ‘This is how we’re going to do it,’ and nobody had any guidance of how to do it,” he said.
Clay said the state auditor’s department doesn’t even fully know how reverse auctions work.
“This thing isn’t saving the taxpayers money. It’s causing a problem for purchase clerks around the counties. It’s a fiasco. Ten years ago, the first Monday in October when we’d take bids, we’d have 20 people sitting here wondering how their bids turned out, and you see what we’ve got today...not a soul,” Clay said.
He is trying to organize a meeting with local legislators to hopefully get the law repealed in January.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer noted the county’s general fund account was recently compromised.
“We had five checks for $4,000 or more that came from California. I had three calls from individuals that had gotten the checks checking with us to see if they were legit. One lady I talked to was from Michigan and said she had gotten a check,” he said.
Board attorney David Houston opened discussion regarding a debt setoff program through the Mississippi Association of Supervisors and the Mississippi Department of Revenue that could help counties collect various fines by deducting them from state tax refunds.
“I would say let’s take a look at this and see what other counties are doing. We don’t have a deadline on it,” said Houston, who questioned the worth of the program.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said he had an issue with delinquent garbage bills being part of the program.
“We’ve got issues with that already, and you’re opening up an even bigger issue when you’re sucking up tax rebates,” he said.
The county, itself, wouldn’t be the responsible party for collecting but rather the Mississippi Association of Supervisors. If the county does choose to pursue the program, people will still have the right to a hearing.
Houston received an inquiry asking if the county wanted to remain in a class action opioid lawsuit, and supervisors approved on the minutes it did, rather than filing its own lawsuit.
After supervisors approved the annual inventory report, which didn’t reveal any missing items, Clay noted the work of department heads and inventory control clerk Kay Watson.
“She does a tremendous job. She’s got to keep up with every single walkie talkie, chainsaw. There’s a lot of inventory Monroe County has got. She’s done a great job pushing our department heads to keep up with that. That’s a part of bookkeeping you don’t recognize,” he said.
Following discussion, supervisors agreed for county buildings and grounds department head Phil Herndon to begin looking for a maintenance worker to concentrate most of his time at the Monroe County Detention Center.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Kevin Crook read a draft of an interlocal agreement pertaining to municipalities’ reimbursement rates for the housing of prisoners. Houston will help him with it further.
Crook also updated the board on certifications for deputies.
“We’re looking at a compliance with statewide officer training. Part-time certifications are governed by how much we pay. If we pay less than $12,900 per year, they only require a part-time certification. If we pay someone more than that, they are required to have a full-time certification,” he said, adding six or seven Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employees fall into that category.
Options are pay cuts, going to the full-time academy or possibly being moved to a jail position after going to jailer’s school.