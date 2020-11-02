ABERDEEN – To meet the demand of K9 operations throughout the county, the board of supervisors approved a motion Oct. 23 to cover costs associated with insurance and veterinary care. It was noted donations would provide for the cost of the dog, its schooling and certification.
“When we utilize a dog, it’s for probable cause. When we make a stop, our K9 now is called out. He’s been called 38 times this year during his off time. In previous years, we’ve always ran two because it puts one on both shifts,” said MCSO narcotics officer Billy Richey. “I’ve called our K9 out to narcotics calls probably 18 times this year on a house, and they’re on standby when I go inside these homes just in case I need them or there’s a barricade situation.”
He said the department’s K9 officer has made 40 arrests this year on his own and he has been called out numerous times throughout the night after his shift.
Deputy Zack Wilbanks was already working towards securing a second K9 before a late July accident he was involved in in Hamilton. Richey noted the K9 will double as a service dog for Wilbanks.
In another MCSO-related matter, the county did not receive any bids from reverse auctions for Ford F150s and SUVs for the department. Supervisors approved to readvertise for the SUVs.
District 2 resident Christy Hunt discussed issues she’s had obtaining license plates, saying they were flagged due to a lien on her property. The lien has been there since 2014 and is associated with someone who passed away in 2011. After three title searches, the lien was not found.
“They did find a balance of $26 in 2017. They called to verify that balance on our address, and that was the only thing they said was showing. Now they’re saying there’s a bill for $220-something dollars,” she said.
Hunt said she didn’t understand why the balances never showed up through previous title searches. Since Three Rivers Planning and Development District started using its LexisNexis system, it has detected several delinquent solid waste bills many residents didn’t realize were linked to their properties.
“You are not the first person to have these problems, and we realize there is a problem. We need to get Three Rivers here for an executive session,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
Later during his input, District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey reiterated that message, and county officials hope to have Three Rivers representatives at their next board meeting.
West said the board is working with the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce about specific projects and guidance about options the county has and what can be done to work hand-in-hand with each other. He noted chamber director Chelsea Baulch is working on securing estimates to provide sewer service for the Prairie Industrial Site.
Supervisors approved a resolution authorizing the county to call for redemption on series 2013 outstanding general obligation road and bridge bonds maturing after Aug. 1.
“The bonds had a provision that after Aug. 1 of 2020 that those bonds maturing in ‘21, ‘22 and ‘23 could be paid off at any time,” said board attorney David Houston.
County engineer Kyle Strong gave the board information about the latest bridge inspection report and said before there’s approval for road projects, there needs to be a county plan of action for bridges posted for under 17 tons on State Aid routes.
He mentioned three bridges of concern on Liberty Road and on Bartahatchie Road.
Supervisors also approved to adopt courthouse closures of Nov. 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas; and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
During their input, supervisors approved rural recreation donations from District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson in the amount of $1,800 for the Hatley band program and from West and District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware in the amount of $1,000 each for the cause of breast cancer awareness.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan discussed ongoing efforts for potential legislature to allow the Okolona Electric Department to provide broadband service for its customers.
Spearheaded by Okolona officials, advocates asked for a $300 donation for the effort, and all five board members agreed to donate $100 each from his rural recreation fund. Bogan added Mississippi State University is working on a feasibility study.