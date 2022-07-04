ABERDEEN – After discussion June 24, the board of supervisors voted 4-1 to adopt redistricting plan 1 reflective of 2020 census results. Board president Hosea Bogan, who serves District 5, cast the only vote against the plan, saying he’s not happy with the option but he can move on and live with it.
“The 5th district supervisor is not satisfied with the numbers of the 5th district, and I have a lot of constituents that aren’t happy with it. [Districts] 1, 2, 3 and 4 got all the numbers they want, but the 5th District is the only odd one sitting out there. Four votes to one, with the numbers the way they look, it’s just not fair,” Bogan said.
During a public hearing regarding redistricting earlier in the month, Bogan expressed his support of redistricting plan 2, which would have given his district a 53.5 percent Black voting age population. It was noted by other supervisors during the public hearing that option would disrupt several polling places throughout the county in order to shift lines.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey said the remainder of the board tried working with Bogan as best as they could.
“We came up with all kinds of scenarios to try to help you – us four. We weren’t against you none whatsoever. We all agree on everything near about it and in no form or fashion are we against you,” he said.
The approved redistricting plan has District 5 with a Black voting age population of 50.1 percent and a 46.1 percent white voting age population. With the previous county redistricting map, District 5 had a Black voting age population of 48 percent.
The county’s population is roughly 70 white and 30 percent Black.
“We’re starting to see a sign of progress where people are trying to desegregate themselves. There used to be all white neighborhoods in Aberdeen, for instance, and now it’s a mixed 50 percent in some places,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
Oxford firm Bridge & Watson submitted a third plan, which would have made District 3 a larger area bordering supervisor districts 1, 2 and 4.
In other business, supervisors facilitated a meeting with District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan and representatives from several rural water associations regarding $300 million in funds allocated through the state. He said rural water associations serving Monroe County could potentially receive $5 million.
“I encourage everyone to work long-term for what your water system needs. It’s an opportunity to do some things you’ve been wanting to do, and this opportunity isn’t going to come again,” Bryan said, saying no matching funds are required through the guidelines.
He said a collaborative meeting of representatives from all of the rural water associations will help increase their chances in being approved for funds.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is facilitating the funds. He said water associations will be rated on their applications, and items such as willingness to match funds, having a project plan already in place and collaboration with other water associations help with the point scale.
In responding to a question, Bryan said funding is not guaranteed for all applicants.
He plans to set up a meeting with rural water association representatives and a MSDH official in the coming weeks to further discuss the funding opportunity.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality will oversee separate funding for municipal water departments.
Board attorney David Houston discussed a new statute through the state regarding a permitting process for residential and major construction.
“I don’t want us to get into have an inspector. People in the county for a reason,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
Supervisors approved for Houston to work on a permit.
In discussing American Rescue Plan Act projects, Houston said engineers are working on proposals for Monroe Regional Hospital improvements, noting electrical improvements seem to be more of an issue than plumbing.
The county is also working with the cities of Aberdeen and Amory for improved water service. Richardson said City of Amory Utilities Manager Mike King is working on securing solid numbers for its booster pump project.
There was discussion about a request for an additional school resource officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, but no action was taken.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer said if higher fuel price trends continue, the road, sheriff’s and solid waste departments will be over budget by $280,000 by the end of the fiscal year.
During their input, Richardson and District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware said they were both asked about the county observing Juneteenth as a holiday. Boozer said after talking to the audit department, it was not allowed this year since it wasn’t stated by the governor or Mississippi Legislature.