ABERDEEN – During its Sept. 30 meeting, the board of supervisors followed suit with a number of counties and municipalities throughout the state in issuing a burn ban. Monroe County’s burn ban is in effect until Oct. 11, at which point supervisors will discuss the need to either lift the ban or extend it.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission is the only entity exempt from the county’s burn ban.
“A burn ban amounts to more than you think it does pertaining to construction. Those are the kind of people you don’t have to worry about,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.
County fire coordinator Terry Tucker said the number of fire cases was down this past weekend compared to the previous weekend.
“This is the time you’ll have small little bonfires by church groups and all that,” asked District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson of restrictions.
Kirkpatrick said charcoal and gas grills are an exception.
“With football stuff, bonfires, Halloween and church groups, it’s a bad time to do it. There’s never a good time, I don’t think,” Tucker said.
Tucker said Monroe County is listed in a marginal drought area, not an extreme.
In other business, W.C. Bradley of Smithville, who chaired the county’s U.S. Census committee a decade ago shared details of how he led the county’s complete count committee then. The process then began in 2008 and was organized in early 2009.
“I’m concerned because of the lateness of the hour and I hope you make it a priority,” he said.
The 2020 census will be next April, and citizens will report via the internet and telephone.
“It’s going to be really interesting since they’re not mailing them out. You’re really going to have to get out door to door,” said District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware of informing people about the census.
The board approved a number of fire department-related issues, including disbursing avails of the 2018-2019 fiscal year to the Wren, Sipsey River, Splunge and Cason fire districts.
Supervisors also approved a bid of 3.34 percent for 36 months from Hancock Bank to finance a new pumper truck for Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department and an order authorizing Kirkpatrick to sign an application for a new pumper truck for Hatley Volunteer Fire Department through Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program funds.
“The census is important because you realize the money we get from the state depends on the census, and we lost some money the last time. We need to get a good count this year to get our rebate fund back up,” Tucker said.
Supervisors approved a resolution authorizing the county to solicit emergency competing proposals to repair a bridge on Sipsey Fork Road and a separate resolution requesting assistance from Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for the project.
Later in the meeting, county road manager Sonny Clay continued discussion about needed bridge and culvert repair.
“We found out a few weeks ago that we had $257,000 that Tombigbee River had put in account. We’re asking them to allow us to spend up to $200,000 of that money and hiring a contractor to fix that bridge at Sipsey Fork,” he said.
He added the need for a box culvert underneath Smithville Road, which would cost approximately $330,000. Richardson said it has been deteriorating partly due to more 18-wheeler traffic after the opening of Amory’s bypass, as GPS has directed traffic in that direction.
Following further discussion, the board approved to advertise for the project.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan asked about the repair of a culvert underneath Chapel Grove Road, which has posed issues.
Clay spoke with an official about it last week who wants to address it as well.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Kevin Crook asked the board about amendments to the budget to purchase new vehicles. Three vehicles weren’t purchased during the previous budget year, and there is available D.A.R.E. funds that could go towards new vehicles as well, and the total would actually come in under budget.
He hopes to purchase seven Chevy Tahoes, which have held up better than other vehicles. The sheriff’s office has 67 vehicles now, and Crook wants to get the number down to 50.
The board will revisit the matter at its Oct. 7 meeting after the new state contract prices are released.
There was also discussion about the potential sale of other county surplus property.
In other business, Three Rivers Planning and Development District representative Doug Wiggins talked to the board on behalf of Tim Oswalt, who has been accepting Monroe County Solid Waste payments at his Amory business, Tombigbee Pawn.
He requested either receiving a higher fee from the county for each bill or asked to be released from being a pay location, due to being short staffed. Supervisors will ask around to see if any other business owners in Amory are interested in being a payment center.
Monroe County Solid Waste Department Manager Tony Ligon shared concerns about tractor issues, and board members decided to research the possibility of a new tractor. Ligon plans to keep calling around to see if anyone is interested in renting out a tractor for a short time.
In a separate solid waste department-related matter, Tucker complimented a garbage truck driver who recently helped a driver change a flat tire alongside Highway 278.
“In our safety meetings, I’ve told them to own the route. There’s a lot of times they may see a vehicle that looks suspicious or different things like that. They drive the entire county every week,” Ligon said.